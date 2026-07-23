Friday Night on Channel 4: From Classic Laughs to Culinary Adventures

Cheers – 06:50 (London)

The familiar faces of the Cheers gang back for a new episode. Carla’s daughter needs a wedding and the family rallies around her. The humour stays bright, still entertaining for viewers who love the classic vibe.

Frasier – 08:10 (London)

Frasier’s antics continue with a new guest, Honey Snow. The episode keeps the sharp wit alive, offering a reliable dose of clever banter.

American Pickers – 10:10 (London)

A drag‑race showdown between Frank and Mike adds a quirky twist to the usual antiques hunt. The episode offers a fun mix of competition and nostalgia.

Car S.O.S. – 11:10 (London)

Transforming a Lexus into a drift machine keeps the adrenaline high. A solid option for car‑enthusiasts looking for a behind‑the‑scene look.

Countdown – 13:10 (London)

The familiar trio faces a new puzzle. It’s a reliable way to test your wits and enjoy quick, engaging entertainment.

Come Dine with Me – 17:30 (London)

A cooking competition in Swansea keeps the drama lively. The chefs’ creativity and the judges’ critiques make for an engaging watch.

Channel 4 News Summary – 11:05 (London)

A concise recap of the day’s headlines, good for catching up quickly before deeper shows.

New: Surgery Secrets of the… – 19:00 (London)

A look behind the scenes of cosmetic surgery offers a reliable insight into a niche industry. It’s a solid pick for viewers curious about medical transformations.

Celebrity Gogglebox – 20:00 (London)

Famous faces discuss the week’s highlights in a relaxed format. It’s a dependable source of light, engaging commentary.

Sarah Millican: Outsider – 22:05 (London)

A live stand‑up show that tackles everyday topics. The humour remains relatable and holds up well for a relaxed evening.

The King of Queens – 05:00 (London)

The final episode of the beloved sitcom brings a bittersweet end to the series. It remains a reliable nostalgic pick for fans.

Bottom Line: Whether you’re in the mood for classic comedy, daring reality, or a quick news bite, Channel 4’s Friday schedule offers something for every taste. Pick a show, grab a snack, and let the evening unfold.