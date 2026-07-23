Friday’s Quest: Salvage, Gems, and Restoration – Your Must-Watch Guide

Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – 5:00‑6:00

If you love seeing a vintage motorised bicycle brought back to life, this is the episode for you. Two experts tackle the challenge alongside woodworker Robin Johnson’s Victorian writing table.

I’m not going to gush – but the meticulous restoration work feels like a quiet triumph, and the show holds up well for anyone who enjoys seeing history revived.

Surrounding Salvage Hunters – 6:00‑8:00

Three back‑to‑back episodes take you from Ely Cathedral to a 19th‑century Bradford weaving mill. The focus on architectural treasure hunting gives you a different angle on restoration.

Each episode offers a solid, reliable look at the everyday heroes who dig up the past.

Aussie Gold Hunters – 8:00‑10:00

When the Poseidon Crew’s dig zone floods, the crews scramble to reach their targets. The drama of the hunt is palpable, though the show leans more on the process than the payoff.

It’s one of the better options if you enjoy seeing the grit of a gold‑digging expedition.

Gem Hunters Down Under – 10:00‑12:00

Ray’s quest for sapphires and the Mifsuds’ family teamwork showcase the excitement of gemstone hunting in the Australian outback.

The show still entertains, especially for those who appreciate the personal stories behind the hunt.

Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic – 12:00‑13:00

Austin 7’s brake woes and the looming house restoration deadline make for a tense, yet engaging, episode.

It holds up well for car‑enthusiasts who appreciate a solid restoration narrative.

Shed And Buried – 13:00‑15:00

Henry and Fuzz’s escapades in Bolton and Hereford bring a mix of classic motorcycles and quirky treasures to the fore.

Their curiosity keeps the pacing lively and the episode reliable for the hobby crowd.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It – 15:00‑16:00

From animal hutches to model ships, the team’s restoration work demonstrates how everyday items can be reborn.

It’s a calm, yet satisfying, viewing experience for DIY lovers.

The Yorkshire Auction House – 16:00‑18:00

The auction house tackles a collection of jewellery, musical gear, and eccentric items, offering a glimpse into the world of antiques.

The show feels like a solid, reliable guide for those intrigued by heritage auctions.

Antiques Road Trip – 18:00‑19:00

Irita Marriot and James Braxton head to their final auction, chasing potential finds.

Their adventure offers a good mix of anticipation and exploration, one of the better options for antique lovers.

The Repair Shop – 20:00‑22:00

Kirsten, Brenton, Susie, and others restore a stone sculpture, a cherished bracelet, and a vintage lamp.

The show delivers a calm, yet engaging, restoration narrative that still entertains.

How Do They Do It? – 22:00‑00:00

This hour covers everything from desert-grown salad to life‑saving insulin, giving a peek into global production.

It remains a reliable, informative showcase for curious minds.

Massive Engineering Mistakes – 00:00‑01:00

A look at the collapse of a stadium roof and a faulty bridge renovation draws attention to engineering oversights.

The episode offers a sobering yet insightful perspective on modern construction failures.

Bottom Line: QUEST’s Friday lineup balances hands‑on restoration with the thrill of treasure hunting and the intrigue of antiques. Whether you’re into meticulous craftsmanship or the rush of a gold dig, there’s something solid to keep you hooked. Enjoy a day of genuine, reliable storytelling.