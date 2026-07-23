Friday’s True Crime Countdown: Judge Judy, Murder UK and the Dark Depths You Can’t Miss

Tonight, TRUE CRIME offers a lineup that oscillates between the predictable rhythm of courtroom drama and the unsettling depth of real‑life crime investigations. While Judge Judy’s recurring episodes provide a familiar anchor, the channel also pushes into the darker corners with shows like Murder UK, UK Crime Files: Wrongful Revenge, and Body In The Water. Below are the picks that stood out, along with a quick opinion on each.

Judge Judy – The Unlikely Anchor of Friday Night

From 08:00 to 10:30, the channel repeats a string of Judge Judy episodes. Each case, ranging from loan disputes to landlord battles, offers a slice‑of‑life drama that is both mundane and surprisingly dramatic. The familiarity of the format keeps viewers engaged, and while the cases may not be the most sensational, they highlight everyday legal battles that many can relate to.

Murder UK – A Story of Hidden Secrets

At 18:00, Murder UK opens with Evie Adams’s quest for a loving family, only to uncover a man with a deadly secret. The episode’s tension lies in the slow unraveling of this hidden relationship and the subsequent tragedy. If you’re craving a narrative that blends domestic life with chilling crime, this is the one to choose.

UK Crime Files: Wrongful Revenge – Revenge with a Dark Twist

From 19:00, the show delves into Colin Gunn’s revenge murder case. The presentation is meticulous, offering viewers a deep dive into motive, execution, and aftermath. For those who enjoy the psychological layers of crime, this episode provides a compelling exploration of vengeance gone wrong.

Body In The Water – A Mystery in the Drought

Later at 21:00, the drought at a French lake unearths a sunken Toyota holding a missing UK expat’s body. The suspect is the controlling husband, and the investigation unfolds with forensic detail. The combination of a remote setting and a personal vendetta keeps the suspense alive.

Secrets of a Murder Detective – The Forensic Lens

At 22:00, the show shifts to the 2013 murder of 8‑year‑old Ayesha Ali. The forensic psychologist’s insights into the killers’ twisted relationship provide a chilling look at the mind behind the crime. Though heavy, it offers depth to those interested in criminal psychology.

Close Calls: On Camera – Real‑Life Highs and Lows

From 03:00 to 04:20, the series captures split‑second moments that could have turned into disasters. Each episode showcases ordinary people’s narrow escapes, adding a human element to the night’s crime narrative.

Bottom line: Judge Judy remains a steady draw for the evening, while the crime investigations provide layers of intrigue for those looking for more than courtroom drama. Pick the episode that best aligns with your mood—whether it’s a familiar legal showdown or a deep‑cut murder mystery—and enjoy a Friday night that’s both engaging and thought‑provoking.