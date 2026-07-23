The Sovereignty of Antigua & Barbuda: Open Letter to Prime Minister Gaston Browne — Asot Michael Murder & International Investigative Referral

An Open Letter to Prime Minister Gaston Browne

Prime Minister,

Five consecutive terms is a rare mandate in the Caribbean. It places the defence of this nation’s sovereignty, and the safety of those who serve it, in your hands.

Serious questions about our ports, the Alfa Nero, foreign commercial influence, court and registry integrity, and the preservation of critical evidence are now on the formal record in Antigua and Barbuda, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

A sitting Member of Parliament, Asot Michael, was murdered in his home on 5 November 2024. A man has been charged. The investigation continues. That fact alone raises the stakes for every public official who tells the truth and for the integrity of every related process.

I have sued Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin because I believe he has placed private and political interests above the sovereign interests of Antigua and Barbuda. That claim is before the Court. The duty of protecting the country’s strategic assets and the safety of its officials remains with the Government you lead.

The cruise port is already under long-term foreign control. Separate foreign interests have moved on the commercial port, the Alfa Nero, and the officials and records that stand between them and permanent advantage.

You still hold the authority. The Governor-General still holds residual constitutional responsibility. Neither office can remain passive.

Order the immediate preservation of every relevant government, Port Authority, Registry, and Attorney General record. Protect Darwin Telemaque and every official who gives truthful evidence. Ensure the Asot Michael murder investigation is pursued without interference or limitation. Commission an independent review of foreign influence over our ports and strategic assets. Demand full transparency on every concession and litigation strategy affecting national infrastructure.

These are the actions of a leader who intends to leave Antigua and Barbuda’s sovereignty and its public servants intact. You have the power and the mandate. The window is open. Take it.

The Investigative Referral

Alkiviades Andrew David has formally submitted an 84-page confidential investigative referral to the Metropolitan Police (Reference 01/7434911/25, DC Dumpleton) and CID Antigua.

It places the killing of the Honourable Asot Michael on the cross-border record and demands urgent preservation of evidence spanning Antigua, London, Dallas and New York.

The referral identifies specific leads involving Daphne Barak, Ehud Barak, Erbil Gunasti, Gloria Allred, Turkish consular pathways, the Alfa Nero, port and sovereign-asset interests, alleged witness pressure, and related civil proceedings against the Attorney General of Antigua and Barbuda.

It is not a finding of guilt. It is a formal evidence-preservation and coordination bundle requiring independent authentication, native-device imaging, signed witness statements, and inter-agency verification before any further loss or interference can occur.

Quiet management is finished. The record is now international.

Order the immediate preservation of every relevant government, Port Authority, Registry, and Attorney General record. Protect Darwin Telemaque and every official who gives truthful evidence. Commission an independent review of foreign influence over our ports and strategic assets. Demand full transparency on every concession and litigation strategy affecting national infrastructure.

These are the actions of a leader who intends to leave Antigua and Barbuda’s sovereignty intact. You have the power and the mandate. The window is open. Take it.

Antigua and Barbuda is not for sale.

Alkiviades Andrew David