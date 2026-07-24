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MISSING @MATT-THE-LAWYER – WHERE IS MY ATTORNEY MATT HUZENIEH?

ByAlki David

Jul 24, 2026

Attorney Matt Huzenieh was a key member of my legal team.

In July 2023, he came to Antigua, visited SwissX Island, and met Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The meeting was publicly documented.

Now multiple friends and associates are independently asking me the same question:

Where is Matt?

I do not know.

Matt Huzenieh became part of my legal team while I was engaged in litigation involving some of the most powerful figures in the entertainment industry, including John Branca and others connected to my long-running disputes.

Matt reviewed evidence relating to those matters and travelled to Antigua in 2023, where he met Prime Minister Gaston Browne at SwissX Island.

Today, multiple friends and colleagues are asking me where Matt is. I do not know. I am seeking verified information about his welfare and whereabouts.

My cases have involved disputes with major entertainment, media, and legal interests. That is the context in which Matt worked. I am not alleging that John Branca or any other individual is responsible for Matt’s absence. I am simply asking that anyone with reliable information about Matt come forward.

I am not saying he has been officially declared missing. I am saying that people close to him cannot reach him, and they are contacting me for answers.

Matt is not the first lawyer connected to my cases to disappear from the process.

Barry Rothman died.

Rebecca Rini, my FCC lawyer, died.

Phil Kay, attorney to my witness Ron Gottschalk, died.

Mark Lieberman, who brought the Comcast case now pending in East Texas, died.

Murray Greenberg, my former attorney and a former California State Bar insider tied to the Girardi scandal, told me directly that he was in hiding in New Mexico. I allege attorney LA “Super-Lawyer” Robert Shapiro brought him into my matters and pressured him out after he became sympathetic to my evidence.

This is why I am forced to litigate pro se in courts around the world.

The lawyers who knew the evidence keep dying, withdrawing, disappearing, or becoming unreachable.

Now Matt is gone from contact too.

If you know where Attorney Matt Huzenieh is, contact me immediately.

I want one answer:

Is Matt alive and safe?

By Alki David

Alki David — Publisher, Media Architect, SIN Network Creator - live, direct-to-public communication, media infrastructure, accountability journalism, and independent distribution. Born in Lagos, Nigeria; educated in the United Kingdom and Switzerland; attended the Royal College of Art. Early internet broadcaster — participated in real-time public coverage during the 1997 Mars landing era using experimental online transmission from Beverly Hills. Founder of FilmOn, one of the earliest global internet television networks offering live and on-demand broadcasting outside legacy gatekeepers. Publisher of SHOCKYA — reporting since 2010 on systemic corruption inside the entertainment business and its expansion into law, finance, and regulation. Creator of the SIN Network (ShockYA Integrated Network), a federated media and civic-information infrastructure spanning investigative journalism, live TV, documentary, and court-record reporting. Lived and worked for over 40 years inside global media hubs including Malibu, Beverly Hills, London, Hong Kong and Gstaad. Early encounter with Julian Assange during the first Hologram USA operations proved a formative turning point — exposing the realities of lawfare, information suppression, and concentrated media power. Principal complainant and driving force behind what court filings describe as the largest consolidated media–legal accountability action on record, now before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Relocated to Antigua & Barbuda and entered sustained legal, civic, and informational confrontation over media power, safeguarding, and accountability at Commonwealth scale.