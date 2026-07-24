Attorney Matt Huzenieh was a key member of my legal team.

In July 2023, he came to Antigua, visited SwissX Island, and met Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The meeting was publicly documented.

Now multiple friends and associates are independently asking me the same question:

Where is Matt?

I do not know.

Matt Huzenieh became part of my legal team while I was engaged in litigation involving some of the most powerful figures in the entertainment industry, including John Branca and others connected to my long-running disputes.

Matt reviewed evidence relating to those matters and travelled to Antigua in 2023, where he met Prime Minister Gaston Browne at SwissX Island.

Today, multiple friends and colleagues are asking me where Matt is. I do not know. I am seeking verified information about his welfare and whereabouts.

My cases have involved disputes with major entertainment, media, and legal interests. That is the context in which Matt worked. I am not alleging that John Branca or any other individual is responsible for Matt’s absence. I am simply asking that anyone with reliable information about Matt come forward.

I am not saying he has been officially declared missing. I am saying that people close to him cannot reach him, and they are contacting me for answers.

Matt is not the first lawyer connected to my cases to disappear from the process.

Barry Rothman died.

Rebecca Rini, my FCC lawyer, died.

Phil Kay, attorney to my witness Ron Gottschalk, died.

Mark Lieberman, who brought the Comcast case now pending in East Texas, died.

Murray Greenberg, my former attorney and a former California State Bar insider tied to the Girardi scandal, told me directly that he was in hiding in New Mexico. I allege attorney LA “Super-Lawyer” Robert Shapiro brought him into my matters and pressured him out after he became sympathetic to my evidence.

This is why I am forced to litigate pro se in courts around the world.

The lawyers who knew the evidence keep dying, withdrawing, disappearing, or becoming unreachable.

Now Matt is gone from contact too.

If you know where Attorney Matt Huzenieh is, contact me immediately.

I want one answer:

Is Matt alive and safe?