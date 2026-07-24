BBC Four This Weekend: The Sentinels, Life on Earth and More – A Curated Guide

Looking for what to stream on BBC Four this weekend? Here’s a rundown of the most compelling offerings, spanning drama, documentary, and comedy, with suggestions for all ages and interests.

1. The Sentinels – A gripping espionage drama

Two 45‑minute episodes of the thriller “The Sentinels” follow Irène and the team as they navigate a state‑secret investigation. The narrative keeps tension high and the stakes clear.

Opinion: The Sentinels delivers a tense narrative that keeps you glued, though the action is paced for a mature audience.

2. Life on Earth – A classic natural history journey

Re‑watch the 55‑minute episode that traces the evolution from fish to amphibians, a foundational chapter in natural history.

Opinion: Life on Earth still holds up well as a foundational documentary, offering both educational value and visual appeal.

3. Tiger Dynasty: Natural World – High‑speed wildlife drama

At 5 pm, the short 5‑minute burst shows Baghani, a Royal Bengal tiger, hunting wild boar in Ranthambore National Park.

Opinion: A quick, reliable wildlife highlight that satisfies the appetite for raw nature footage.

4. Voyages of Discovery – Historical science expedition

The 1‑hour episode chronicles an 18th‑century French scientific mission to Ecuador aimed at measuring the planet’s shape.

Opinion: By the way, the historical context is one of the better options for history buffs craving scientific adventure.

5. Monster – Psychological family drama

The 2‑hour drama follows a mother confronting her son’s strange behaviour at school, touching on family dynamics.

Opinion: Monster remains a reliable piece that shines a light on sensitive family issues.

6. Keeping Up Appearances – Classic sitcom

The 30‑minute sitcom revisits Hyacinth’s attempts to fill Richard’s boredom, with the usual comic misfires.

Opinion: Still entertaining for fans of vintage British humour, though the pacing may feel dated.

7. One Foot in the Grave – Dark comedy

The 30‑minute episode follows Victor and Margaret at the seaside, delivering the series’ trademark awkward situations.

Opinion: One Foot in the Grave’s quirky tone holds up well for those who appreciate off‑beat humour.

8. The Golden Age of Liners – Maritime history documentary

The 1‑hour programme explores how ocean liners captivated Britain’s imagination and why they remain enchanting.

Opinion: The Golden Age of Liners offers a reliable look into a beloved chapter of maritime history.

9. John Wilson at the Proms – Live orchestral performance

The 2‑hour concert features John Wilson conducting Respighi, Walton, and Verdi, an immersive musical experience.

Opinion: The concert remains one of the better options for music lovers seeking a high‑quality live performance.

10. Not I – Beckett’s existential play

The 15‑minute performance showcases Billie Whitelaw’s stark portrayal of a mouth suspended in space.

Opinion: A brief, still entertaining piece that showcases Beckett’s unique style.

11. The Entertainer – Play about a music‑hall performer

The 2‑hour play delves into the life of Archie Rice, a failed music‑hall performer, with adult themes.

Opinion: The Entertainer offers a reliable, reflective look at mid‑century Britain.

12. The Levin Interviews: John Osborne – Biographical talk

The 30‑minute interview offers insights from Bernard Levin regarding playwright John Osborne.

Opinion: A succinct, one‑of‑the‑better‑options segment for those interested in theatrical history.

13. Searching for Sam: Adrian Dunbar on Samuel Beckett – Documentary

The 1‑hour documentary explores what made Beckett the writer behind “Waiting for Godot.”

Opinion: Searching for Sam holds up well for literature enthusiasts.

14. A Slow Odyssey: A Turtle’s Journey – Natural‑history short

The 30‑minute immersive journey follows a green sea turtle around Sipidan’s coral reef.

Opinion: A Slow Odyssey offers a reliable, visually engaging experience for nature fans.

Bottom line: BBC Four delivers a diverse slate, from high‑energy wildlife to thoughtful drama and music. Whether you crave suspense, history, or humour, there’s something that holds up well for everyone.