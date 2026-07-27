BBC Three Tuesday: From Wildlife Secrets to Billionaire Showdowns

Wildlife Secrets: Deadly 60

From 19:05 to 19:35 BST, Deadly 60 takes you on a tour of Steve Backshall’s favourite creatures whose jaws, claws, venom and speed make them true weapons of the wild.

The next segment, 19:35 to 20:00 BST, offers an Unseen look at the animals that didn’t make the list but still deserve a spot. The vivid imagery and expert commentary give this hour a solid edge.

High‑Speed Showdown: Top Gear – Billionaire Race

From 20:00 to 21:00 BST, Top Gear: Billionaire Race pits Chris Harris and the Bugatti Chiron against Matt LeBlanc across the Arabian peninsula. Rory Reid constructs a life‑size arcade game and Tinie Tempah challenges the track. The mix of celebrity, engineering, and adrenaline keeps the pace lively.

Billionaire Spotlight

From 21:00 to 23:10 BST, a trio of “Good Bad Billionaire” episodes explores the rise of Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo, and MrBeast. Each story is wrapped in high‑profile drama and business insight, offering a balanced view of fame and fortune.

The Catch Up

At 21:00 BST, The Catch Up reviews the day’s news. The short, 5‑minute segment provides a quick recap and closes the block of programming with a dose of current affairs.

Bottom line: If you’re craving adventure, speed, or a glimpse into the lives of the rich, BBC Three’s Tuesday lineup delivers plenty of options.