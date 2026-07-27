Tune In Tuesday: From Animal Park to Pointless – Your Must‑Watch BBC One Scotland Line‑up

Wildlife in the Spotlight – Animal Park (09:30‑10:15 BST)

Animal Park takes viewers to the zoo’s backstage at 09:30 BST. The plot revolves around a team preparing for the return of hippos, but mixing species may turn fatal. The premise is tense and gives a glimpse of the behind‑scenes chaos. While the show offers a dramatic edge, its success hinges on audience appetite for animal drama.

Speedy Retrieval – Trace, Track, Get My Car Back (10:15‑10:45 BST)

This 30‑minute reality chase begins at 10:15 BST. Tracker Richard races to recover a stolen Audi before it’s dismantled. The short format keeps the stakes high. The show promises quick thrills, but viewership may depend on how compelling the chase feels.

Expert Analysis – Expert Witness (10:45‑11:15 BST)

At 10:45 BST, Expert Witness brings a forensic eye to a teen’s fatal stabbing. The episode examines wounds to shed light on the attack. The show is educational and engaging but may not appeal to viewers looking for light entertainment.

Home Make‑over – Homes Under the Hammer (11:15‑12:15 BST)

From 11:15 BST, Homes Under the Hammer shows Martin debating whether to demolish or refurbish a derelict cottage in Dorset. The 60‑minute format offers a mix of renovation drama and decision making. Viewers who enjoy home‑building will likely find it compelling.

Bargain Hunt – 12:15‑13:00 BST

The flagship auctioneer show starts at 12:15 BST. Christina Trevanion leads teams in Carmarthenshire hunting antiques. The 45‑minute episode is a staple of British reality TV and historically draws high audiences. It offers a blend of history, hunting and competition that many viewers look forward to.

Mid‑day News – BBC News at One including Reporting Scotland (13:00‑14:00 BST)

At 13:00 BST, viewers get a full hour of national and international news. The segment is essential for staying updated, but may feel routine for those seeking entertainment.

Creative Design – Money for Nothing (14:00‑14:45 BST)

From 14:00 BST, Money for Nothing showcases Jacqui reacting to Ollie’s unconventional coffee‑table design. The 45‑minute episode blends design and humor. It’s likely to satisfy viewers who enjoy creative projects.

Country Escape – Escape to the Country (14:45‑15:45 BST)

At 14:45 BST, Escape to the Country follows Briony May Williams as she helps a London buyer acquire a Yorkshire cottage. The 60‑minute episode offers a mix of real estate and lifestyle. Viewers who love countryside journeys will find it appealing.

Auction Drama – The Bidding Room (15:45‑16:30 BST)

From 15:45 BST, The Bidding Room features Nigel Havers as auctioneer for five sellers. The 45‑minute episode is a lively mix of negotiation and suspense. It may attract viewers who enjoy the auctioneer format.

Traveling Auction – The Travelling Auctioneers (16:30‑17:15 BST)

At 16:30 BST, The Travelling Auctioneers brings a widow’s collectibles to auction. The 45‑minute episode is a blend of drama and market insight. Viewers curious about antiques will likely enjoy it.

Quiz Night – Pointless (17:15‑18:00 BST)

From 17:15 BST, Pointless returns for another series where contestants aim to score as few points as possible. The 45‑minute quiz is a staple of British prime‑time entertainment and usually draws a loyal audience. It’s a solid option for viewers looking for light-hearted competition.

Crime Investigation – Murder 24/7 (18:00‑19:00 BST)

At 18:00 BST, Murder 24/7 follows detectives hunting suspects in the Aurman Singh murder. The hour‑long episode blends forensic work and international cooperation. The show may attract viewers who enjoy crime dramas.

Fashion Reality – The Great British Sewing Bee (19:00‑20:00 BST)

From 19:00 BST, The Great British Sewing Bee showcases week three of the competition, focusing on reduction, reuse and recycling. The 60‑minute episode offers craft, drama and sustainability. Viewers interested in fashion and eco‑friendly themes will find this engaging.

Feature Film – Blinded by the Light (22:40‑00:30 BST)

Starting at 22:40 BST, Blinded by the Light features teen Javed Khan finding inspiration in Bruce Springsteen songs. The 1 hour 50 minute film promises a nostalgic storyline but also contains language that may be offensive. Viewers should consider the content before watching.

Bottom Line

Whether you’re into wildlife drama, antique hunting, crime investigation or light‑hearted quizzes, this Tuesday lineup offers a range of choices. The 24‑hour news cycle keeps you informed, while the reality shows bring variety. Pick the slot that suits your mood and enjoy the diversity of BBC One Scotland.