Tuesday’s U&Drama Gold: Classic Hospital Drama, Antiques & Comedy – Pick Your Perfect Binge

U&Drama’s Tuesday schedule is a carefully curated mash‑up that balances the heart‑heavy with the light‑hearted. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping medical drama or a laugh‑out‑loud comedy, the channel delivers.

Classic EastEnders – The Street That Never Sleeps

Two fresh episodes of Classic EastEnders bring the familiar twists of the London street right to your living room. The drama of Whitney and Carol’s relationship continues to unfold, while Ricky’s attempts to end the feud with Roxy keep viewers on edge. It’s still entertaining for fans of long‑running soaps.

Classic Holby City – The Heart of the Hospital

Classic Holby City delivers a tense episode where family pressures clash with medical ethics. The hospital drama holds up well, offering a reliable dose of tension for fans of the genre.

Classic Casualty – The Pulse of the Emergency Room

In Classic Casualty, the long‑running series keeps its intensity with Dylan’s patient drama and Angel’s bullying subplot. The show remains a reliable source of medical authenticity.

Classic Doctors – The Old‑School Clinic

The two episodes of Classic Doctors focus on patient secrets and trio dynamics in the surgery. The series still offers a believable look at community medicine.

The Bill – The City’s Crime Chronicle

Two episodes of The Bill showcase gritty investigations and personal drama. The show stays a reliable staple for crime drama enthusiasts.

Last of the Summer Wine – The Quintessential British Comedy

Three episodes of Last of the Summer Wine feature classic humour and the iconic trio of Hobbo, Toby, and Roy. The show remains one of the better options for light relief.

Lovejoy – The Antiques Dealer’s Charm

In Lovejoy, the charming antiques dealer gets entangled in smuggling and a giant sideboard mishap. The series is still entertaining for viewers who appreciate witty, rule‑breaking protagonists.

Waiting for God – Retirement Community Laughs

Two episodes of Waiting for God deliver age‑busting humour as Diana stops Tom’s bungee‑jumping in a marriage treaty. The show holds up well as a light, enjoyable watch.

New Tricks – The Veteran Detective Team

New Tricks brings a veteran detective team into focus, with Alun Armstrong’s character confronting a clairvoyant. The series remains one of the better options for crime drama fans.

Silent Witness – A Forensics Mystery

In Silent Witness, Emilia Fox leads a feature‑length mystery about a missing teacher. The show offers a reliable and gripping crime narrative.

Bottom Line: Whether you crave the familiar soap vibes, the tense hospital corridors, or the classic British comedy, U&Drama’s Tuesday lineup provides a solid mix that will keep you entertained all evening.