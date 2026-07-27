ITV4 Tuesday: Classic Action, Wrestling, and Racing—Your Guide to the Best Picks

Looking for a solid night of television? This Tuesday on ITV4, the channel swings between nostalgic action drama, gripping wrestling, high‑speed racing highlights, and a few surprises that’ll keep you glued. Below, each show is dissected with a quick rundown and a personal take on its value.

Magnum, P.I. – The Final Chapters

Time: 06:00–07:05 BST

The final two episodes of the season wrap up a classic story arc: Thomas’s romantic entanglement, Yakuza intrigue, and a search for stolen music. The pacing is solid, and the familiar chemistry keeps it still entertaining for fans who grew up on the show.

Dempsey and Makepeace – The Assassin Hunt

Time: 07:05–08:10 BST

A gripping detective story that dives into right‑wing extremism. The plot feels timely, and the performances maintain the show’s classic charm—holds up well against modern crime dramas.

Boon – The Adultery Investigation

Time: 08:10–09:15 BST

A familiar drama that dives into domestic tension. While predictable, the episode offers solid character work and keeps the pace brisk.

The Champions – Gun Running and Internal Conflict

Time: 09:15–10:20 BST

Fantasy espionage meets high stakes. The episode’s plot twists are engaging, and the action sequences hold up well for fans of the genre.

Robin of Sherwood – The Sorcerer’s Return

Time: 10:20–11:30 BST

A classic adventure that brings out the mythic elements of Robin Hood. If you enjoy period storytelling, it’s a reliable pick.

Formula E Highlights – Tokyo Weekend Recap

Time: 18:00–19:00 BST

A quick look at the action‑packed weekend in Tokyo. The highlights keep the adrenaline high and are worth a quick watch for motorsport fans.

All Elite Wrestling: Collision – Hard‑Hitting Show

Time: 21:00–23:00 BST

A two‑hour wrestling block that brings star power to the screen. The matches are intense, and the production quality is solid—holds up well against other wrestling shows.

Dark Side of the Ring – The Fabulous Moolah

Time: 23:00–23:55 BST

A documentary that re‑examines a wrestling legend. The narrative is thoughtful, and the revelations offer a new perspective on the sport’s history.

BattleBots – World Championship VII Round of 32

Time: 00:50–01:40 BST

Robot combat at its best. The competition is fierce, and the episode provides a thrilling showcase of engineering and strategy.

Unwind with ITV – Daily Escape

Time: 01:40–02:00 BST

A short segment designed to calm the mind. It’s a nice break after an intense wrestling block.

Auto Mundial – Car News and Reviews

Time: 02:30–03:00 BST

A quick look at the latest automotive news. It’s sufficient for car enthusiasts who want a concise update.

Bottom line: Whether you prefer classic drama, high‑energy wrestling, or racing highlights, ITV4’s Tuesday lineup offers something for every taste. The mix of familiar favorites and fresh content keeps the evening dynamic and worth watching.