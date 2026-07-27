Quest’s Tuesday Treasure Trove: Salvage, Gold & Antiques – The Only Picks You Need

Tuesday night on Quest is a gold rush of curiosity, from the hands of skilled restorers to the rugged outback of Australian miners. Below is a curated guide to the shows that promise value, adventure, and a touch of the unexpected.

Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – 05:00 – 06:00

Sculptor Nick rescues a crumbling wooden statue of a golden eagle while coppersmith Ted repurposes a broken nautical light. The episode showcases the meticulous craft of turning relics into art. It holds up well as a quiet, satisfying watch for anyone who enjoys hands‑on restoration.

Aussie Gold Hunters – 08:00 – 09:00

The outback’s harsh conditions test the Poseidon crew as they chase elusive gold veins. The show’s tension is amplified by the unpredictable nature of mining. It’s still entertaining for fans of rugged adventure.

Gem Hunters Down Under – 10:00 – 11:00

Old timers Ray and Paul revisit a buried boulder to unearth hidden gems, while newcomers Matt and Amber chase sapphires. The show blends geology with human drama, offering a reliable, visually striking episode.

Mike Brewer: Born Dealer – 12:00 – 13:00

Mike Brewer tests a customised pick‑up while Mrs. Brewer plans an expansion, and the team tackles a 1980s hot hatch restoration. The episode offers a refreshing mix of automotive knowledge and humor, making it a solid choice for car enthusiasts.

The Yorkshire Auction House – 16:00 – 17:00

A Angus‑led auction features a spectacular haul of silver and railwayana, raising staggering sums. The show delivers a reliable blend of market insight and drama, holding up well for viewers curious about the auction world.

Antiques Road Trip – 18:00 – 19:00

Ochuko Ojiri and Charles Hanson explore antiques in the Pennines, uncovering a seashell with a nautical secret. The journey offers a dependable dose of nostalgia and expertise, which is worth the hour.

Bottom line: Quest’s Tuesday lineup boasts a diverse mix of restoration, adventure, and auction excitement. Whether you’re a DIY aficionado, a mining fan, or simply looking for a relaxed, informative evening, the channel delivers enough variety to keep you hooked.