Tuesday on Channel 5: Friends, Mysteries, and a Touch of Britain – Your Ultimate TV Guide

If you’re looking for a balanced lineup that keeps you hooked from morning cartoons to late‑night drama, this Tuesday on Channel 5 delivers. Here’s a rundown of what’s worth watching, with quick opinions on each highlight.

Kids & Family Fun (06:50 BST – 09:05 BST)

The Adventures of Paddington (08:25 BST)

The Browns are hosting their annual summer games, and Paddington’s antics keep the fun rolling in this charming episode.

Opinion: Paddington remains reliable for both kids and adults with its gentle humor.

PAW Patrol (New) (08:15 BST)

Rubble’s cousin Mix comes to town to paint a mural, but Humdinger steals the paint for a wild adventure.

Opinion: PAW Patrol stays one of the better options for younger viewers who love action‑packed rescue missions.

Talk & News (09:15 BST – 12:50 BST)

Storm & Alexis (11:30 BST)

This duo tackles the issues that matter most to viewers, with your opinions front and centre.

Opinion: Storm & Alexis offers a balanced mix of current affairs and viewer interaction.

Jeremy Vine (09:15 BST)

Start the day with a dose of hard‑hitting debate, phone calls, and a little fun – all driven by Jeremy’s unique style.

Opinion: Jeremy Vine provides a solid start to the day with debate and phone‑in segments.

Drama & Mystery (14:20 BST – 17:05 BST)

Castle (16:00 BST)

Castle and Beckett go undercover as a newlywed couple at a guest ranch where a poisoner is on the loose.

Opinion: Castle is one of the better options for fans of crime‑drama with a charismatic duo.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (23:05 BST – 23:55 BST)

An intense courtroom drama where a son stands trial for murder against his family’s testimony.

Opinion: Accused keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its courtroom tension.

Reality & Travel (17:00 BST – 19:00 BST)

The Yorkshire Vet: At Home with the Greens (17:00 BST)

Celebrating two of Britain’s oldest working farmers, Steve and Jean Green, as they seek new ways to keep their farm afloat.

Opinion: The Yorkshire Vet offers a heartfelt look at rural life and animal care.

Malta: The Jewel of the Med (18:00 BST)

Discover the wonders of a cathedral gleaming with 24‑carat gold and dive into waters to uncover WWII history.

Opinion: Malta’s rich history and scenic beauty are showcased in a reliable documentary format.

Sports Highlights (21:00 BST – 22:05 BST)

New: Commonwealth Games 2026 (21:00 BST)

Highlights from day five of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, including the Men’s and Women’s 100 m finals.

Opinion: The Commonwealth Games coverage is one of the better options for sports enthusiasts.

Late Night (04:45 BST – 06:00 BST)

Friends (03:45 BST – 04:35 BST)

Joey worries about excluding Ross, Chandler digs into Monica’s secret closet, and the gang faces everyday life’s quirks.

Opinion: Friends remains a reliable comfort show, wrapping up the night with familiar characters.

Bottom line: Channel 5 offers a balanced mix of shows that cater to all ages, from playful cartoons to sharp news debates and gripping dramas, ensuring there’s something for every mood.