Tuesday TV Lineup on U&Yesterday: Bangers & Cash, Abandoned Engineering & More – Your Guide

Tuesday TV Lineup on U&Yesterday

Here’s what to watch on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, when U&Yesterday drops a mix of nostalgic revivals, investigative documentaries and light‑hearted restoration shows. All times are in London (BST).

06:10 – 07:10 Bangers & Cash (S10 Ep4)

Dave’s crew wrestles a VW Golf from a garden that time has turned into a jungle. The episode’s charm lies in its practical humor and the sheer joy of reviving a classic. A solid pick for anyone who likes a bit of automotive nostalgia.

07:10 – 08:00 Bangers & Cash (S10 Ep5)

In Bridlington, Derek takes on a trio of classics – a Morris 8, a Mini Van and a 1940s Morris LC3 truck. The episode ups the ante with a mix of restoration skill and quirky story‑telling. A reliable turn‑up for car buffs.

08:00 – 09:00 Abandoned Engineering (S9 Ep6)

Explore a British fort turned zoo, a brutalist school for Communist leaders and a lost world hiding a vanished people. The show delivers a slick blend of history and architectural intrigue that keeps viewers hooked.

09:00 – 10:00 Abandoned Engineering (S9 Ep7)

From a luxury resort in Argentina to a Greek palace above a Mexican city, the episode showcases how abandoned places tell stories of their past. The narrative is engaging for fans of travel and history.

10:00 – 11:00 Secret Nazi Bases (S1 Ep6)

Uncover a secret weapons program in Austria that could have tipped the balance for the Allies. The episode offers a sobering look at wartime ambitions and the hidden dangers of nuclear plans.

11:00 – 12:00 World War 2 From Above (S1 Ep5)

Witness the battle for the skies as radar, Hitler’s wonder weapons and aerial tactics shaped the war. The documentary’s focus on airmanship makes it a compelling watch for history enthusiasts.

12:00 – 13:00 Antiques Roadshow (S35 Ep18)

Fiona Bruce and the experts discover a table with carved horse‑hooves for legs and other curiosities in Cheltenham Town Hall. The show’s blend of storytelling and valuation keeps it reliably entertaining.

13:00 – 14:00 Antiques Roadshow (S35 Ep19)

Return to Cheltenham Town Hall to uncover a silver fruit bowl damaged in a domestic row. The episode’s mix of history and human drama makes it a solid pick.

14:00 – 15:00 Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics (S4 Ep2)

The team targets a VW Beetle, hoping its simplicity will bring profit. The episode’s blend of technical insight and witty banter keeps the viewer’s interest alive.

15:00 – 16:00 Secret Nazi Bases (S1 Ep6)

Duplicate episode; skip for brevity.

16:00 – 17:00 World War 2 From Above (S1 Ep5)

Duplicate episode; skip for brevity.

17:00 – 18:00 Antiques Roadshow (S35 Ep18)

Duplicate episode; skip for brevity.

18:00 – 19:00 Asia (S1 Ep3)

Discover how animals survive the frozen north of Asia. The episode is a visual treat featuring Himalayan wolves and the red‑crowned crane.

19:00 – 20:00 Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics (S6 Ep1)

The team converts a Derek favourite Austin into electric and lands a rare 50s beach bike. The episode delivers a mix of nostalgia and innovation.

20:00 – 21:00 Bangers & Cash (S10 Ep6)

Derek picks up a one‑owner Mark 1 Cortina and a Reliant Scimitar. The episode showcases classic restoration with a dose of humor.

21:00 – 22:00 Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics (S4 Ep3)

The team tackles a Mazda MX‑5 and a Moto Guzzi V50. The episode’s blend of technical detail and charm keeps viewers engaged.

22:00 – 23:00 Bangers & Cash (S10 Ep4)

Dave grapples a VW Golf again in a garden that has grown into a maze. The episode remains an entertaining showcase of restoration antics.

23:00 – 00:00 Bangers & Cash (S10 Ep5)

Duplicate episode; skip for brevity.

00:00 – 01:00 New: Find It, Fix It, Flog It (S9 Ep2)

Simon and Henry tackle old firewood in Wantage, turning it into shelves. The episode mixes DIY spirit with a light‑hearted vibe.

01:00 – 01:25 Great British Railway Journeys (S10 Ep2)

Michael Portillo explores Blackburn to Manchester, uncovering Edwardian film history. The episode is a crisp blend of travel and cultural insight.

01:25 – 02:00 Great British Railway Journeys (S10 Ep3)

From Heaton Park to Oldham, Portillo visits historic sites. The episode suits those who enjoy heritage and train journeys.

02:00 – 05:10 Teleshopping

Teleshopping runs from 03:00 to 06:10 BST. No detailed content – skip.

05:10 – 06:10 Abandoned Engineering (S9 Ep8)

Explore a crumbling dam in the Welsh valleys and the mastery of ancient engineering that shaped Mexico’s plains. The episode adds a fresh angle to the series.

Bottom line: The lineup offers a solid mix of restoration nostalgia, historical insight and light‑hearted DIY. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a history buff or just looking for a relaxed watch, U&Yesterday’s Tuesday schedule has something to keep you hooked.