Judge Judy & UK Crime Files: This Weekend’s Must‑Watch Crime Lineup

Looking for a binge‑night of real‑world drama? This Saturday and Sunday on TRUE CRIME, the channel that delivers hard‑baked facts and courtroom theatrics, you’ll find a mix of legal rulings, cold‑case investigations and investigative documentaries that will keep you glued to your screen.

Judge Judy – 09:00 BST to 18:00 BST

From 09:00 to 18:00, Judge Judy offers a series of 25‑minute episodes, each tackling a different dispute. The rulings range from landlord‑tenant quarrels to pet‑owner lawsuits, and even a pit bull bite case.

Judge Judy keeps the drama alive while still maintaining a reliable focus on the law, making it a dependable choice for fans of courtroom drama.

UK Crime Files Series – 19:00 BST to 00:00 BST

From 19:00 to 00:00, dive into a series of full‑episode documentaries that explore some of Britain’s most notorious crimes.

These documentaries bring investigative detail and emotional depth, appealing to those who enjoy deeper stories.

These titles combine gripping narratives with forensic detail, offering a reliable source of real‑crime insight.

Other Highlights – 00:00 BST to 03:00 BST

Donal MacIntyre’s Killer Evidence (00:00–01:00) explores a missing‑person case, while Bloodline Detectives (01:00–02:00) uses DNA and genealogy to trace a serial burglar. Murder Book (02:00–03:00) follows a mysterious disappearance in 1987.

These choices cater to viewers who prefer investigative storytelling over courtroom theatrics.

Start Your Weekend with Killer Evidence – 01:00 BST to 02:00 BST

Killers: Caught on Camera (01:00–02:00) showcases CCTV footage to identify a killer, offering a reliable, technology‑driven perspective that will appeal to tech‑savvy viewers.

Overall, the schedule balances quick legal disputes with in‑depth investigations, making it suitable for a wide range of audiences.

Bottom line: This weekend offers a solid mix of courtroom drama, investigative documentaries and cold‑case revelations for every crime aficionado. Whether you’re into legal battles or deep‑cut sleuthing, there’s something in the lineup that will keep you on the edge of your seat.