ITV Quiz Weekend: How to Pick the Best Game Shows for Every Mood

Tipping Point – The Machine That Keeps Us on Edge

Tipping Point takes the spotlight with a dizzying machine that challenges four players to outsmart the odds. The repeated broadcasts suggest a steady fan base, and the format still holds up well as a high‑stakes puzzle. If you enjoy suspenseful, machine‑based competition, this is the show to stream.

Deal or No Deal – Classic Risk‑Taking

Stephen Mulhern brings the iconic red boxes back, offering a familiar blend of drama and chance. While the show’s premise is age‑old, the 100,000‑pound jackpot keeps it a reliable draw for viewers who love a good gamble.

Lingo – Wordplay for the Quick‑Witted

Hosted by Adil Ray, Lingo’s rapid‑fire word puzzles are perfect for those who thrive on linguistic speed. The show’s repeated slots indicate it remains a solid option for casual fans of trivia.

Tenable – Family‑Friendly Quiz

Tenable offers a family‑team format with Warwick Davis at the helm. The mix of top‑10 list questions and a tower challenge is a good choice for younger viewers who appreciate a light, competitive vibe.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – The Classic Money Chase

Jeremy Clarkson’s hosting brings a new twist to the traditional Millionaire format. The classic lifelines and high stakes appeal to older audiences who enjoy a seasoned quiz experience.

Riddiculous – Riddle‑Racing for the Clever

Ranvir Singh’s fast‑paced riddles test contestants’ lateral thinking. It’s a niche but engaging pick for viewers who love puzzles that require a bit more brain power.

Celebrity Supermarket Sweep – Shopping Meets Celebrity

Celebrity Supermarket Sweep blends shopping trivia with star power, giving fans a chance to see familiar faces in a relaxed setting. It’s a one of the better options for those who enjoy light entertainment with a dash of competition.

The Chase Celebrity Special – Charity Meets the Chase

Bradley Walsh returns with celebrity teams facing the classic Chase. The charity angle adds a meaningful twist, making it a reliable pick for viewers who want a blend of competition and goodwill.

Unwind with ITV – A Calm Break

For those needing a pause from the frantic buzz of the quiz shows, Unwind with ITV offers a gentle escape. It’s a still entertaining way to wind down after the high‑energy games.

Teleshopping – The Quiet End of Evening

From 02:00 to 08:00, the channel shifts to home shopping. While not a quiz, it provides a quiet backdrop for late‑night browsing.

Bottom Line

ITV Quiz delivers a spectrum of game‑show thrills, from the high‑stakes Tipping Point to the family‑friendly Tenable. Whether you’re chasing money or wordplay, there’s a title ready to suit every mood. Pick the one that matches your energy level and enjoy the mix of classic formats with fresh twists.