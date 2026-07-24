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ITV Weekend Lineup: From James Martin’s Culinary Escapades to Bond‑ish Thrills – Your Guide to What’s Worth Watching

ByShockya Team

Jul 24, 2026

ITV Weekend Lineup: From James Martin’s Culinary Escapades to Bond‑ish Thrills – Your Guide to What’s Worth Watching

ITV’s Saturday and Sunday schedule is a smorgasbord of food, drama, quizzes and news. Below is a quick rundown of the top picks, what age groups they suit, and why they deserve a spot on your watch‑list.

Food & Cookery – For the Taste Buds of All Ages

James Martin’s American AdventureJames Martin's American Adventure (Saturday 5–6 a.m.)
In the early hours, Martin takes viewers from California to San Francisco, cooking on the SS Jeremiah O’Brien and exploring Chinatown. The show feels like a relaxed road‑trip, and I find it still entertaining for anyone who loves food and travel. Ideal for adults and teens who enjoy culinary adventures.

Prue Leith’s Cotswold KitchenPrue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen (11 a.m.–12 p.m.)
Prue teams up with Alison Hammond to bake a sweet treat. The gentle pacing makes it suitable for families and older viewers who appreciate a calm, instructional bite. I think it holds up well as a quiet, comforting watch.

Love Your GardenLove Your Garden (12 p.m.–12:55 p.m.)
Alan Titchmarsh and his crew help a charity worker and her husband create a safe space in Suffolk. The show blends gardening with emotional storytelling, appealing to mature viewers and gardening enthusiasts. I find it a reliable pick for a gentle Sunday afternoon.

Drama & Thriller – For the Connoisseurs of Suspense

Diamonds Are ForeverDiamonds Are Forever (6–8:25 p.m.)
A 1971 Bond film featuring Sean Connery. The plot of diamond smuggling and a laser‑led plot to destroy Washington, D.C. offers a nostalgic thrill. For adults who appreciate classic spy cinema, this holds up well.

The StaircaseNew: The Staircase (8:15–9:45 p.m.)
New series about a murder accusation. The pacing is tense and the narrative is gripping, suitable for mature audiences. I think it’s one of the better options for those who like legal dramas.

Reality & Game Shows – For the Competitive Spirits

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (7 p.m.–8 p.m.)
Jeremy Clarkson hosts the iconic quiz. The familiar lifelines and sharp questions are a solid pick for teens and adults who enjoy trivia. I find it still entertaining, especially when the stakes feel high.

Tipping Point: Best Ever FinalsTipping Point (5–5:25 p.m.)
Revisiting the most thrilling end games. It’s a quick, high‑energy watch for game‑show lovers. I think it holds up well as a short entertainment fix.

News & Current Affairs – For the Informed Viewers

ITV News – (Various slots 8:25 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Daily updates that cover national and international events. These slots are best for adults who want to stay current. The news segments are reliable and concise.

ITV Racing: Live from AscotITV Racing (12:15–3:05 p.m.)
Live coverage of Ascot and York racing. For sports enthusiasts, this is a reliable feature that balances commentary with live action.

Family & Light‑Entertainment – For All

New: Fern Britton: Inside the Vet’sFern Britton (4 a.m.–5 a.m.)
Fern helps animals with care and surgery. The gentle tone makes it suitable for families and pet lovers. I think it holds up well as a soothing start to the day.

Sorry, I Didn’t KnowSorry, I Didn't Know (10:45 p.m.–11:15 p.m.)
Exploring Black British history with a panel of comedians. The mix of humor and education appeals to older teens and adults. I find it still entertaining, especially for those who enjoy cultural discussions.

Bottom Line:
ITV’s weekend slate balances classic cinema, culinary journeys, legal drama and light entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a food lover, a trivia fan or just in need of a quick news recap, these shows offer reliable, engaging content. Pick your favourite and enjoy a diverse TV experience.

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By Shockya Team