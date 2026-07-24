ITV Weekend Lineup: From James Martin’s Culinary Escapades to Bond‑ish Thrills – Your Guide to What’s Worth Watching

ITV’s Saturday and Sunday schedule is a smorgasbord of food, drama, quizzes and news. Below is a quick rundown of the top picks, what age groups they suit, and why they deserve a spot on your watch‑list.

Food & Cookery – For the Taste Buds of All Ages

James Martin’s American Adventure – (Saturday 5–6 a.m.)

In the early hours, Martin takes viewers from California to San Francisco, cooking on the SS Jeremiah O’Brien and exploring Chinatown. The show feels like a relaxed road‑trip, and I find it still entertaining for anyone who loves food and travel. Ideal for adults and teens who enjoy culinary adventures.

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen – (11 a.m.–12 p.m.)

Prue teams up with Alison Hammond to bake a sweet treat. The gentle pacing makes it suitable for families and older viewers who appreciate a calm, instructional bite. I think it holds up well as a quiet, comforting watch.

Love Your Garden – (12 p.m.–12:55 p.m.)

Alan Titchmarsh and his crew help a charity worker and her husband create a safe space in Suffolk. The show blends gardening with emotional storytelling, appealing to mature viewers and gardening enthusiasts. I find it a reliable pick for a gentle Sunday afternoon.

Drama & Thriller – For the Connoisseurs of Suspense

Diamonds Are Forever – (6–8:25 p.m.)

A 1971 Bond film featuring Sean Connery. The plot of diamond smuggling and a laser‑led plot to destroy Washington, D.C. offers a nostalgic thrill. For adults who appreciate classic spy cinema, this holds up well.

The Staircase – (8:15–9:45 p.m.)

New series about a murder accusation. The pacing is tense and the narrative is gripping, suitable for mature audiences. I think it’s one of the better options for those who like legal dramas.

Reality & Game Shows – For the Competitive Spirits

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – (7 p.m.–8 p.m.)

Jeremy Clarkson hosts the iconic quiz. The familiar lifelines and sharp questions are a solid pick for teens and adults who enjoy trivia. I find it still entertaining, especially when the stakes feel high.

Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals – (5–5:25 p.m.)

Revisiting the most thrilling end games. It’s a quick, high‑energy watch for game‑show lovers. I think it holds up well as a short entertainment fix.

News & Current Affairs – For the Informed Viewers

ITV News – (Various slots 8:25 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m.)

Daily updates that cover national and international events. These slots are best for adults who want to stay current. The news segments are reliable and concise.

ITV Racing: Live from Ascot – (12:15–3:05 p.m.)

Live coverage of Ascot and York racing. For sports enthusiasts, this is a reliable feature that balances commentary with live action.

Family & Light‑Entertainment – For All

New: Fern Britton: Inside the Vet’s – (4 a.m.–5 a.m.)

Fern helps animals with care and surgery. The gentle tone makes it suitable for families and pet lovers. I think it holds up well as a soothing start to the day.

Sorry, I Didn’t Know – (10:45 p.m.–11:15 p.m.)

Exploring Black British history with a panel of comedians. The mix of humor and education appeals to older teens and adults. I find it still entertaining, especially for those who enjoy cultural discussions.

Bottom Line:

ITV’s weekend slate balances classic cinema, culinary journeys, legal drama and light entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a food lover, a trivia fan or just in need of a quick news recap, these shows offer reliable, engaging content. Pick your favourite and enjoy a diverse TV experience.