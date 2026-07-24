Weekend Watchlist: Unleash Your Saturday & Sunday on BBC One Scotland

The Ultimate Weekend Line‑up on BBC One Scotland

The clock’s ticking and the screen’s ready. From the bright kitchens of Saturday to the gritty nights of Sunday, BBC One Scotland delivers a mix of food, drama, and a splash of the unexpected. Below we break it down by genre, age group, and interests – all with a dash of our own opinion.

Food & Drink – Saturday Kitchen Live (10:00‑11:30 BST)

Matt Tebbutt, Scott Hallsworth and Paul A. Young get the apron on, joined by Nick Knowles for a side‑by‑side culinary drama. The show’s still entertaining and offers a reliable splash of Scottish flair. Ideal for foodies and casual cooks looking for fresh inspiration.

Irish Food Tour – Anna Haugh (11:30‑12:00 BST)

A quick 30‑minute excursion with Anna Haugh and Ian McElhinney. It’s a light, feel‑good bite, great for anyone who enjoys cultural snippets without a deep dive.

Home & Property – Homes Under the Hammer (12:00‑13:00 BST)

The show stays true to its quirky format. While it doesn’t dominate the genre, it holds up well for those who like a mix of humour and real estate.

Shopping & Deals – Bargain Hunt (13:15‑14:15 BST)

10/10 – two teams racing against the clock to snatch the best bargains. It’s the most popular show of the day, and for good reason: the tension is palpable, the prizes are tangible, and the show keeps you glued to the screen. A must for bargain hunters.

News & Weather – BBC & Reporting Scotland (13:00‑13:55 BST)

A solid dose of the day’s headlines and the latest weather. Perfect for those who want to stay informed without committing to a full news block.

Entertainment – The Hit List, Alan Carr, Michael McIntyre (17:55‑20:25 BST)

A late‑evening line‑up that swings from music quizzes to comedy gold. The Hit List offers a quick musical challenge, Alan Carr’s Picture Slam gives a lighthearted competition, and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show delivers a reliable laugh. All three are one of the better options for adult viewers craving variety.

Drama & Sci‑Fi – Casualty, Gladiator, I Am Legend (21:10‑23:45 BST)

Casualty offers a gripping medical drama, while Gladiator throws you into ancient Rome’s brutal world – both hold up well for drama lovers. I Am Legend, a post‑apocalyptic thriller, is a one‑off that delivers a strong narrative for fans of high‑stakes action.

Family & Kids – The Rapture, Who Do You Think You Are? (20:00‑00:00 BST)

The Rapture presents a psychological thriller that might be too intense for younger viewers. Who Do You Think You Are? is a touching genealogical adventure, offering a reliable choice for families interested in personal history.

Sunday Picks – Food, Travel & History (08:00‑18:00 BST)

Sunday opens with a news brief, followed by a religious service and a series of travel documentaries: Pilgrimage, Money for Nothing, and The Mating Game. For the rest of the day, Countryfile, Antiques Roadshow and other light‑entertainment options keep the pace varied and engaging.

Bottom Line – What You Need to Know

Bargain Hunt remains the flagship of the weekend, while Saturday Kitchen Live and Homes Under the Hammer round out the culinary and property spectrum. For families, the mix of drama and light entertainment ensures something for everyone. If you’re looking for pure suspense, Gladiator and I Am Legend are the go‑to choices.