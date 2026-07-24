GREAT! Action Weekend Rundown: From Marine Rescues to Blood‑thirsty Sci‑Fi

Ready to binge? Here’s the lineup for this weekend on GREAT! Action, with a mix of classic Westerns, gritty thrillers, and high‑energy blockbusters. Grab a snack and read on.

Western‑Crafted Gold

09:10-09:40 BST – Wanted: Dead Or Alive

First‑episode chase with a cold‑witted bounty hunter. Classic Western vibes, but the pacing feels a little sluggish. Still entertaining for fans of period‑set drama.

09:50-10:46 BST – The Doolins Of Oklahoma

Randolph Scott leads a reluctant outlaw in this 1949 tale. The film’s period detail is solid, though it relies heavily on familiar tropes. A reliable watch for Western purists.

11:50-14:00 BST – Any Gun Can Play (extended slot)

Action‑packed Western with Edd Byrnes. The cat‑and‑mouse chase is intense, but the plot is thin. One of the better options for those craving gun‑fights.

Thriller‑Time

15:50-17:46 BST – Shadow Wolves

Edge‑of‑your‑seat with a rogue NSA agent. The plot twists keep you guessing, though some dialogue feels forced. Holds up well for adrenaline seekers.

18:50-21:00 BST – The Expatriate

Conspiracy thriller starring Aaron Eckhart. The pacing is brisk, but the ending feels anticlimactic. Still a solid pick for sci‑fiction fans.

21:00-21:56 BST – Without Remorse (first 56 min)

Michael B. Jordan leads a Navy SEAL in a revenge‑driven narrative. The action is crisp, but the political context is under‑explored. Reliable for a quick thrill.

22:01-23:25 BST – Without Remorse (full)

Continues with more intense firefights. The second half ramps up the stakes, yet still feels repetitive. One of the better options for a late‑night adrenaline hit.

Action‑Packed Blockbusters

23:25-00:21 BST – First Kill

Bruce Willis takes on family‑savvy villains. The action sequences are polished, but the humor is thin. Still entertaining for fans of action‑comedy.

01:35-02:05 BST – Dragon Ball Super (episode 31)

Anime fans get a light‑hearted match‑up. The pacing is consistent, though it may feel slow for non‑fans.

02:05-02:35 BST – Dragon Ball Super (episode 32)

Continuation of the tournament. The fights are more dynamic, but the storyline is repetitive.

02:35-03:30 BST – Coast Guard Alaska

Real‑world rescue drama. The visuals are impressive, but the plot is straightforward. A reliable watch for viewers who like procedural thrillers.

Rescue & Disaster

03:30-05:00 BST – NYC: Tornado Terror

Disaster film with a tornado over Manhattan. The special effects are decent, but the narrative is predictable. Holds up well for a quick scare.

05:00-05:25 BST – Air Rescue (first segment)

One rescue story in a day. The tension is palpable, though the episode feels a bit rushed.

05:25-05:50 BST – Air Rescue (second segment)

Another rescue scenario. The variety keeps it interesting for viewers who like different rescue angles.

Family‑Friendly Light‑Hearted

09:40-09:50 BST – Good News on GREAT! Extra (10 min)

Uplifting news round‑up. Light for all ages. A reliable filler during the weekend.

21:56-22:01 BST – This Week Back Then (5 min)

A nostalgic glimpse into past news. Brief, but a nice break between intense shows.

Recommendations

Kids (5‑12)

Skip the action‑heavy Westerns. Good News shows and the short rescue episodes are safer and still engaging.

Teens (13‑17)

Enjoy the Westerns and action blockbusters. The thrill of the chase and the adrenaline of the fights suit this age group.

Adults (18+)

Pick the thrillers and drama: Shadow Wolves, The Expatriate, Without Remorse. They offer deeper themes and complex characters.

Bottom line: The weekend’s lineup on GREAT! Action promises a balanced mix of classic Westerns, gritty thrillers, and high‑energy blockbusters. Whether you’re after a quick adrenaline rush or a deeper narrative, there’s something for everyone.