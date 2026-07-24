Quest Weekend Lineup: From Classic Car Fix‑Ups to Cosmic Mysteries

A Saturday and Sunday of curated television that keeps the curiosities of the ordinary alive. We’ve sifted through the schedule to unearth the most compelling programmes across genres, paired them with age‑appropriate suggestions, and added a side‑by‑side opinion that cuts the fluff.

Classic Car Fever – Wheeler Dealers

The recurring “Wheeler Dealers” blocks dominate the morning. From a battered Mitsubishi Evo 7 to a legendary Bond Bug, the show showcases the craftsmanship of Mike and Elvis fixing up junk into value. It’s still entertaining for anyone who loves a good mechanical narrative. The 7‑hour marathon culminates with the “Dream Car” episode, giving a satisfying arc that rewards patient viewers. It’s a reliable pick for teens who enjoy car culture and adults who appreciate the art of restoration.

Hands‑On Heritage – The Repair Shop

Later in the day, “The Repair Shop” turns to precious items that have aged like fine wine. From a 50‑year‑old music box to a vintage railway lamp, the artisans demonstrate patience and precision. The segment is one of the better options for families looking for a calm, uplifting narrative that showcases the value of preservation. Kids who are curious about history will find the restoration process fascinating.

Root‑Deep Adventures – Outback Truckers

The late‑night slot brings raw Australian trucking drama. The show’s intensity lies in its depiction of rugged terrain and real‑world logistics. It holds up well for hardcore action fans and anyone who enjoys an authentic look at the logistics of long‑haul transport.

Mystery & Space – Mysteries Of The Deep & NASA’s Unexplained Files

If you’re in the mood for cosmic intrigue, start with “Mysteries Of The Deep.” Jeremy Wade’s exploration of shipwrecks and hidden rivers offers a blend of adventure and science. Follow it with “NASA’s Unexplained Files” for a dose of space‑oddities and real‑world investigations that appeal to science buffs and curious teens alike.

Documentary & Tech – How It’s Made

The early‑morning “How It’s Made” offers a granular look at everything from carbon fibre to school buses. The show is a one‑stop shop for engineering enthusiasts and is well suited to young adults who want to see the process behind everyday objects.

Lifestyle & Market – American Pickers & Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques

Both shows delve into the treasure‑hunt side of Americana and the antiques market. “American Pickers” is a reliable dive into the world of rare finds, while Johnny Vegas’s venture offers a lighter, more comedic angle. They’re perfect for adults who enjoy a mix of history, humor, and a touch of market savvy.

Auction House – Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House

The auction house series adds a dash of celebrity flair to the weekend’s lineup. The shows are an interesting study in valuation and negotiation, making them appealing to viewers who enjoy the drama of high‑stakes bidding.

Bottom Line

The weekend’s programming is a rich tapestry that moves from mechanical restoration to cosmic exploration. Pick the shows that resonate with your interests and age group, and let Quest deliver a dose of genuine entertainment without the over‑hyped promise of fiction.