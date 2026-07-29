Thursday on BBC 1 Scotland: From News to Nostalgia – Here’s What to Watch

It’s another Thursday on BBC 1 Scotland, and the line‑up offers a mix of hard‑news, practical reality shows and a few soap‑staples to keep you glued. Below is a quick guide to the day, and a few picks that I’d recommend if you’re looking for something that actually holds up.

Morning Start – News & Light‑Entertainment

Breakfast (06:35‑09:30) – The usual breakfast team covers the latest news, sports, business and weather. It’s still reliable for a quick rundown before you head to work.

Animal Park (09:30‑10:15) – Follow the team as they try to rescue a rare vulture chick and navigate a feeding challenge with painted dogs. A light, visually engaging segment that holds your attention without overstaying its welcome.

Mid‑Morning Reality & Crime

Trace, Track, Get My Car Back (10:15‑10:45) – A stolen car chase through Croydon. It’s quick, but the chase keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Expert Witness (10:45‑11:15) – A 1976 disappearance case gets revisited. The investigative angle is solid, though the pacing is slow.

Late Morning Home‑Renovation

Homes Under the Hammer (11:15‑12:15) – Three developers showcase their projects. It’s a good showcase of the renovation market, albeit with a familiar format.

Afternoon Auction & News

Bargain Hunt (12:15‑13:00) – Natasha Raskin Sharp leads the teams at Sandown Racecourse. The auction atmosphere adds a bit of excitement, but the stakes are modest.

BBC News at One (13:00‑14:00) – The anchor for the afternoon; the latest national and international news. A solid, dependable segment that will keep you updated.

Evening Entertainment

Money for Nothing (14:00‑14:45) – A quirky look at a woman’s imaginative life. It’s still entertaining, though it rides on nostalgia.

Escape to the Country (14:45‑15:45) – Two newly‑weds look for a new home with £400k budget. The journey is charming, though it’s a familiar reality format.

The Bidding Room (15:45‑16:30) – Nigel Havers presides over a bidding session. The items are varied, but the show is still reliable.

The Travelling Auctioneers (16:30‑17:15) – A trip to Sussex brings a mix of oddities to auction. It’s a gentle, light‑hearted adventure.

Pointless (17:15‑18:00) – A quiz that rewards creative answers. It’s still entertaining and a nice break from the news.

Night‑Time Drama & Reality

BBC News (18:00‑18:30) – A mid‑night news update. Keeps you informed if you’re still awake.

Reporting Scotland (18:30‑19:00) – Latest local news and weather. A solid local update.

River City (19:00‑19:30) – A new episode of the soap. If you’re into long‑running dramas, it’s worth a glance.

EastEnders (19:30‑20:00) – The classic London soap. It’s still reliable for a quick, dramatic binge.

Fake or Fortune (20:00‑21:00) – A mystery about an old gift. The investigative angle keeps you intrigued.

Who Do You Think You Are? (21:00‑22:00) – Harriet Walter traces her ancestry. A compelling, well‑produced documentary.

BBC News and Weather (22:00‑22:30) – Another news update, with weather forecasts.

Murder 24/7 (22:40‑23:40) – Two episodes of crime‑drama. Contains strong language and upsetting scenes, but it holds up as a thriller.

Scotcast (23:40‑00:05) – Conversation about Scotland’s biggest news stories. A good wrap‑up to the night.

Alan Carr’s Picture Slam (00:05‑00:50) – A light‑hearted competition. It’s a decent end‑of‑day diversion.

Weather For The Week Ahead (00:50‑00:55) – Detailed forecast for the week ahead.

BBC News (00:55‑05:45) – The final news block of the day.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking to stay informed without a heavy dose of drama, BBC News at One is the anchor. For a quick break, Pointless or the auction shows will keep you engaged. And if you’re a soap fan, River City and EastEnders offer the usual drama you’ve come to expect.