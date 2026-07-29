Quest Thursday: Salvage Hunters Restorers & Aussie Gold – Dive Into the Best Shows

If you’re looking for something that keeps you glued to the screen this Thursday, Quest has a solid lineup. From the gritty world of restoration to the adrenaline‑filled hunt for Aussie treasure, the schedule offers a little for every taste.

06:00–07:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers

Michael and Maria resurrect a Frankenstein’s monster, while Craig Hughes gives a 1930s library chair a new life. The show blends craftsmanship with a touch of the uncanny, making it one of the more engaging programmes of the evening.

07:00–08:00 – Salvage Hunters

Drew prowls a barn in Cheshire, uncovering antiques ranging from taxidermy to glass eyes. The episode’s focus on hidden history keeps viewers intrigued.

08:00–09:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters

The Goldtimers deploy a 7‑tonne loader to break a gold drought, while the Dust Devils risk running out of water. The mix of grit and hope makes this a solid pick for a Thursday night.

09:00–10:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters

The Poseidon Crew hunts bush gold, and the Gold Gypsies face a tough decision. The drama of the hunt is a good counterpoint to lighter shows later.

10:00–11:00 – Gem Hunters Down Under

Michael and Cherie bring their kids to a surface claim, while Matt and Amber dig underground. The family dynamic adds a heart‑warming layer to the treasure hunt.

11:00–12:00 – Gem Hunters Down Under

A new ladder, underground digs, and a ring for Rosa keep the episode moving. It’s a good blend of suspense and everyday life.

12:00–13:00 – Mike Brewer: Born Dealer

Mike trades a Peugeot in Poland to avoid the British Porsche tax, then hunts a sale at Santa Pod. The show’s humour and car‑culture insight make it a reliable watch.

13:00–13:30 – Shed And Buried

Henry Cole and Fuzz Townshend scour abandoned automotive gems for profit. The half‑hour format keeps the energy high.

13:30–14:00 – Shed And Buried

The duo repeats the search, providing a solid second half‑hour of content.

14:00–15:00 – Shed And Buried: Classic Cars

Henry and Fuzz dive into a mix of British and American vehicles, ending with a customised Hot Rod. The episode’s variety keeps viewers engaged.

15:00–16:00 – Find It, Fix It, Flog It

Henry and Gemma hunt treasure in County Antrim, picking up items from oil cans to a rocking horse. The show’s eclectic finds give it a unique appeal.

16:00–17:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House

Angus visits a home of weird collectables, then clears an attic and garden. The mix of the odd and the practical adds intrigue.

17:00–18:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House

Angus sells a woman’s possessions for a retirement in Cambodia, helping a widower part with his late wife’s treasures. This episode’s emotional depth stands out.

18:00–19:00 – Antiques Road Trip

Ochuko Ojiri and Charles Hanson hunt a vintage clown and a 220‑year‑old antique. The episode showcases the thrill of discovering hidden gems.

19:00–20:00 – New: Outback Truckers

Australia’s toughest drivers reveal trucking adventures, with bigger loads and rougher roads. The show’s intensity adds excitement.

20:00–21:00 – New: Outback Opal Hunters

Opalton Boulder Crew find a new opal source, while Mooka Boys gamble on a rented digger. The episode’s focus on opal adds a fresh twist.

21:00–22:00 – The Repair Shop

Richard fixes a telescope, while Steve and Mark tackle a broken radio. The craftsmanship and restoration keep the show engaging.

22:00–22:30 – How Do They Do It?

The show explores leather production, Grand Canal goods, and Flyboard creation. Its educational angle offers a pleasant break from the previous shows.

22:30–23:00 – How Do They Do It?

Parmesan cheese, airport runways, and reclining chairs are examined. The variety keeps the content fresh.

23:00–23:30 – How Do They Do It?

Turkish carpets, helicopter blade tech, and Niagara Falls water control are showcased. The episode’s mix of topics makes it a good closer to the night.

23:30–00:00 – How Do They Do It?

Seaweed to sushi, a 15‑year‑old beer bottle, and shark safety are addressed. The show’s curiosity-driven angle remains consistent.

Bottom line: The Thursday lineup on Quest balances restoration, treasure hunting, and practical craftsmanship, offering a cohesive mix that should satisfy a variety of tastes.