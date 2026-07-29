Challenge Thursday: Quiz, Antiques, and a Dash of Darts

When the weekend rolls around, Challenge keeps the mind buzzing and the family in the spotlight. From Bradley Walsh’s quick‑fire trivia to a dartboard that tests skill and wit, here’s a rundown of the best picks.

06:30 – Teleshopping 2026

Start the day with a quick window of deals. It’s short and sweet, so you can jump straight into the real action.

07:00 – The Chase

Bradley Walsh hosts the flagship quiz where contestants battle The Chaser. The stakes are high and the pace is relentless. I find the format still sharp and the banter between Walsh and the Chaser engaging, keeping the tension alive.

08:00 – The Chase Celebrity

Celebrity editions bring a lighter tone but still deliver the same brain‑ticking challenge. It’s worth a watch if you enjoy seeing familiar faces in high‑pressure situations.

09:00 – The Bidding Room

Nigel Havers guides viewers through antiques and collectables. The panel of dealers offers candid advice, turning each episode into a mini‑auction. The drama of bidding keeps me hooked.

10:00 – Dickinson’s Real Deal

David Dickinson travels the country to snatch good deals. The show mixes travel, negotiation and a touch of drama. It’s a solid pick for fans of antiques.

11:00 – Tenable

Warwick Davis challenges contestants with a £125,000 jackpot. The “10” rule adds a quirky twist. The pacing is brisk and the stakes keep the audience engaged.

12:00 – Family Fortunes

Two families go head‑to‑head in a survey‑based game. Les Dennis’s hosting is familiar and comfortable. If you enjoy lighthearted competition, this is a good spot.

13:00 – Bridge Of Lies

Ross Kemp presents a psychological test where contestants step on truths and dodge lies. The concept is fresh and the tension builds as money accumulates.

14:00 – The Chase (S14 ep 42)

Another round of The Chase keeps the hype alive. The familiar format continues to deliver straightforward, fast‑paced trivia.

15:00 – Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Classic quiz show with a charitable twist. Celebrities aim for a million pounds for their chosen causes. It’s a safe, crowd‑pleasing option.

18:00 – Beat The Chasers

Contestants race through quick‑fire questions before facing the Chasers. The final showdown adds drama and a high‑stakes payoff.

22:00 – Bullseye

Jim Bowen’s dartboard quiz tests both darting skill and knowledge. The format is unique and offers a relaxed yet competitive atmosphere.

Bottom line: Thursday on Challenge offers a balanced mix of quiz intensity, antique intrigue, family rivalry and a splash of darts. Whether you’re after sharp trivia or a relaxed game night, there’s a slot that fits the bill.