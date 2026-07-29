ITV4 Thursday Line‑up: From Magnum to Black Sails – Pick Your Next TV Fix

With a mix of classic detective dramas, extreme fishing adventures, and a cooking showdown, ITV4’s Thursday schedule has something for every mood. Here’s the rundown of the most compelling programmes, complete with a quick personal take on each.

Magnum, P.I. – Classic Hollywood Charm

Thomas Magnum, a former US Navy SEAL, investigates mysteries in sunny Hawaii. The episode “The Man from Marseilles” pits him against a self‑proclaimed detective from a French backdrop. Opinion: A solid pick if you’re craving a familiar, laid‑back investigative vibe.

Dempsey and Makepeace – Cold‑War Sleuths

Detective Dempsey faces a rival who shares his skill set but walks the wrong side of the law. The episode “The Bogeyman” dives into double‑crossed loyalties. Opinion: Still entertaining for fans of 80s noir.

Boon – Drama with a Twist

Ken and Harry find themselves trapped in a vault over a weekend, creating tension with Rocky and Laura. Opinion: Holds up well as a light‑hearted drama.

The Professionals – Early Crime‑Series

CI5 tackles a dangerous drug, an addict, and three murders in the first episode. Opinion: One of the better options in the early crime‑drama niche.

Robin of Sherwood – Medieval Legend

Seven Poor Knights from Acre return from the Holy Land to find their emblem stolen. Opinion: A nostalgic throwback that still holds up for folklore lovers.

River Monsters – Extreme Fishing

Jeremy Wade hunts the Loch Ness monster across Scotland and Iceland. Opinion: Still entertaining for those who enjoy wildlife mysteries.

Sharpe – Napoleonic Warfare

Captain Sharpe delivers a ransom to a group of deserters holding two Englishwomen hostage. Opinion: A reliable historical drama that keeps you on edge.

New: Black Sails – Pirate Drama

Flint and John Silver navigate power struggles while Eleanor removes Vane from authority. Opinion: A solid pick for fans of swashbuckling storytelling.

Hell’s Kitchen – Culinary Showdown

Chefs battle a pasta challenge under Gordon Ramsay’s watchful eye. Opinion: Still entertaining for food‑obsessed viewers.

The Champions – Fantasy Espionage

Agents investigate a murder and gun‑running plot in Burma. Opinion: Holds up as a quirky espionage series.

Minder – Rogue Drama

Arthur faces shady dealings while dreaming of property development. Opinion: A nostalgic pick for fans of British comedy‑drama.

Auto Mundial – Car News

Latest car reviews and news from the automotive world. Opinion: A reliable source for car enthusiasts.

Bottom line: ITV4’s Thursday lineup offers a blend of classic detective work, adventurous wildlife, and culinary drama. Pick the genre that suits your mood, and you’re guaranteed a solid viewing experience.