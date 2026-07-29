Thursday at LEGEND TV: Space, Action, and Old‑Western Thrills

If you’re looking for a bang‑bang evening, LEGEND’s Thursday schedule delivers a good mix of high‑concept science‑fiction, hard‑boiled crime and classic Western grit. Below is a quick rundown of the highlights, plus a bit of personal insight on each.

5:30 – 8:00 BST – Teleshopping (4:30 – 7:00 UTC)

Start the day with some retail therapy straight from the sofa. It’s a low‑effort way to fill the morning while you decide what to watch later.

8:00 – 9:00 BST – Walker, Texas Ranger (7:00 – 8:00 UTC)

Chuck Norris returns in a gritty showdown to hunt a killer assassin. The episode is a throwback to the classic action‑packed feel of the early ’90s series.

The knuckle‑busting style feels a little dated but still holds up for fans of straightforward heroics.

9:00 – 10:00 BST – The Six Million Dollar Man (8:00 – 9:00 UTC)

Steve Austin plays the role of a professor while hunting Russian agents. The mix of science‑fiction and espionage is a classic combo that still feels fresh.

A solid nostalgic pick, especially if you appreciate the retro‑future aesthetic.

11:00 – 12:50 BST – Babylon 5 (9:00 – 10:00 UTC)

The station’s crew and mission are filmed through a distorted lens—an episode that deepens the lore of the series.

The dialogue is tight, and the episode offers a subtle critique of media bias.

12:50 – 13:50 BST – The Savage (10:00 – 11:50 UTC)

Charlton Heston stars in a western where a man raised by the Sioux faces loyalty tests. Classic set pieces and a compelling storyline make it worth a watch.

The film’s pacing is steady, and the moral conundrums add depth to the genre tropes.

14:00 – 15:50 BST – Apache Uprising (14:00 – 15:50 UTC)

Rory Calhoun leads a courageous cowboy defending stagecoach passengers during an Indian attack. The tension keeps viewers on edge.

It’s a solid throw‑back with reliable pacing and straightforward action.

16:00 – 17:00 BST – Star Trek – The Original Series (16:00 – 17:00 UTC)

A transporter mishap splits Captain Kirk into a good and evil twin—classic sci‑fi drama that still resonates with fans.

The moral question is simple but effective.

19:00 – 20:00 BST – Walker, Texas Ranger (19:00 – 20:00 UTC)

The second episode of the night sees Walker tackle a kidnapped baby. It’s a quick, punchy watch.

Although the premise is straightforward, the action keeps it engaging.

20:00 – 22:15 BST – The Yards (20:00 – 22:15 UTC)

Mark Wahlberg stars as an ex‑con navigating a dangerous criminal world. The drama is gritty, with a strong sense of stakes.

The film’s tense atmosphere delivers a credible crime narrative.

22:15 – 00:20 BST – 12 Rounds (22:15 – 00:20 UTC)

John Cena leads a thriller where a detective must finish deadly games to rescue his girlfriend. The action is intense and the stakes high.

The pacing is aggressive but keeps the audience engaged.

00:20 – 02:15 BST – The Courier (00:20 – 02:15 UTC)

Gary Oldman portrays a motorcycle rider delivering a bomb. The thriller keeps the tension rolling.

It offers a fast pace with a solid lead performance.

02:15 – 04:00 BST – The Final Wish (02:15 – 04:00 UTC)

A horror tale following a law student who uncovers a mysterious urn. The supernatural element adds a distinct flavor.

It’s a niche pick for those who enjoy eerie twists.

Bottom line: LEGEND’s Thursday lineup offers a balanced mix of nostalgia and fresh thrills. Whether you’re in the mood for hard‑boiled action, classic sci‑fi, or a western with a moral edge, there’s something to suit your taste.