Thursday TV on E4: From Simpsons Classics to Fresh Reality Hits

E4 has a packed lineup this Thursday, from the timeless wit of The Simpsons to new reality twists. Here’s a rundown of the must‑watch shows, with a quick take on each.

The Simpsons – Classic Saturday Night Fun

Start your night with the iconic cartoon’s latest episodes. The humor stays sharp, and the satire still entertains.

Couples Come Dine with Me – Dinner Drama

Three couples battle for the title of best dinner host. It’s still entertaining, though the format feels a touch dated.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA – Culinary Rescue

Gordon Ramsay dives into struggling restaurants. The show holds up well with tense, yet hopeful moments.

America’s Funniest Home Videos – Lighthearted Laughter

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts a collection of viral clips. The show remains reliable for a quick laugh.

Below Deck Down Under – New Yacht Drama

Fresh twists aboard the Katina keep the drama lively. It’s a reliable addition to the lineup.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Police Comedy

Humor and heart meld in this sitcom. It’s one of the better options for a relaxed night.

Modern Family – Family Comedy

The family antics stay predictable but still entertaining.

Gogglebox – Watching TV Together

Current TV moments reviewed by fans. The show holds up well.

First Dates – Real‑time Romance

Unexpected stories of new love keep the viewers hooked. Still entertaining for a late‑night watch.

Bottom line: E4 offers a mix of classic and fresh content that stays reliable for viewers looking to unwind.