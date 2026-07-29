Thursday’s True Crime Lineup: From Judge Judy to Killer Politics

The True Crime channel keeps the suspense alive all day on Thursday, 30 July 2026. After a morning of courtroom theatrics with Judge Judy, the schedule moves into the world of rural murders, forensic breakthroughs and real‑life tense moments. Below is a quick rundown of the key programmes, with a personal take on each.

09:00 – 12:00 BST – Judge Judy (multiple episodes)

Judge Judy returns in a marathon of 25‑minute episodes, each featuring a new courtroom controversy. From disputes over stolen cars to family disputes about money, the show keeps the legal drama fresh. The format is still entertaining, offering quick glimpses into everyday conflicts that could have turned far more dramatic.

18:00 – 19:00 BST – Britain’s Countryside Killers

In this one‑hour feature, the murder of Ellen Higginbottom by Mark Buckley is examined in detail. The episode offers a stark look at how a seemingly quiet rural area can hide violent crime. It holds up well as a case study in investigative procedure.

19:00 – 20:00 BST – UK Crime Files: Murder Against All Odds

Featuring former Scotland Yard detective Jackie Malton, this episode dives into a 1992 murder that shocked Newport. The narrative style is engaging, with a focus on how a detective navigates complex evidence. It’s a solid pick for fans of procedural drama.

20:00 – 21:00 BST – UK Crime Files: Brothers Who Kill

Professor David Wilson explores the case of brothers David and Roger Cooper, who murdered Roger’s mistress on Christmas Eve. The episode’s analytical approach to motive and sentencing is clear and informative.

21:00 – 22:00 BST – Fatal Fall: Murder or…

In this hour, the mysterious death of 30‑year‑old Natalie Harker is presented as a potential murder or accident. The episode balances forensic detail with narrative suspense, making it a good watch for those who enjoy dissecting ambiguous cases.

22:00 – 23:00 BST – Secrets of a Murder Detective

This episode focuses on the brutal murder of Mohammed Yousaf, with detectives revealing forensic and psychological clues. The depth of investigation offers a reliable insight into modern crime solving.

24:00 – 01:00 BST – Repeat: UK Crime Files: Murder Against All Odds

For those who missed it, the 1992 murder case is re‑aired. The episode’s clear narrative makes it easy to catch up.

01:00 – 02:00 BST – Repeat: Fatal Fall: Murder or…

Another chance to revisit Natalie Harker’s case. The episode remains a compelling puzzle.

02:00 – 03:00 BST – Repeat: Britain’s Countryside Killers

The rural murder returns for a second look. The episode’s detail keeps it engaging.

03:00 – 04:00 BST – Close Calls: On Camera (selected segments)

Featuring real footage of accidents, the segment runs from 03:00 to 04:00. It’s a stark reminder of how quickly danger can strike.

05:00 – 08:00 BST – Teleshopping

While not true crime, this 3‑hour block offers a break from the heavy material, presenting value‑for‑money products on a relaxed format.

Bottom line: Thursday’s True Crime schedule delivers a steady mix of courtroom drama, rural murder mysteries and forensic investigations. Whether you’re into legal battles or intricate crime analysis, there’s a slot that shouldn’t be missed.