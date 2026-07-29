EastEnders’ Drama Shines While BBC 1 Wales Offers a Mix of Soap, Reality, and News

Soap Gold – EastEnders

The latest episode sees a shocking truth surface, while Nicola, Eve and Suki find themselves tangled in a web of secrets. The familiar drama of EastEnders still entertains, offering a reliable slice of soap life that holds up well against newer shows.

Reality and Auction Fever – Bargain Hunt

Natasha Raskin Sharp leads the red and blue teams at Sandown Racecourse. The show’s competitive spirit and expert commentary make it one of the better options for a relaxed evening of bidding fun.

Curious Questions – Pointless

Contestants aim to score the fewest points by crafting unique answers. It’s a clever twist on the quiz format that keeps viewers engaged and thinking.

Reality with a Twist – The Bidding Room

Nigel Havers presides over five sellers, each hoping to get the best price for their unique items. The tension and humor blend to create a show that feels fresh and entertaining.

Traveling Finds – The Travelling Auctioneers

JB and Lauren bring unusual items from Africa to Sussex, hoping to help a family get a holiday. The cross‑cultural exchange and auction suspense make this one of the show’s standout moments.

Take a Break – Escape to the Country

A newlywed couple seeks a Dorset home with a £400,000 budget. The show offers a relatable housing journey and a scenic escape that feels reassuring.

News Anchor – BBC News at One

A reliable briefing on national and international headlines. Stay updated without the rush, as the presenters keep the narrative clear and concise.

Quiz Fun – The One Show

Alex Jones and Clara Amfo bring a mix of stories and interviews that give the evening a balanced feel. It’s one of the show’s better options for light, informative entertainment.

Tales of the Past – Who Do You Think You Are?

Harriet Walter travels from England to Italy and Australia, uncovering a colourful family history. The documentary’s emotional depth adds a reflective layer to the programme night.

Crime and Mystery – Fake or Fortune

The last gift in a will could be a Derain forgery. The intrigue and expert assessment keep viewers guessing, making it a solid choice for those who enjoy investigative drama.

Crime Drama – Murder 24/7

Police hunt suspects after a delivery driver’s murder. While the scenes are intense, it’s a one‑off that could attract viewers looking for gripping police procedural content.