Friday on BBC One Wales: From Breakfast Buzz to Bargain Hype – A Must‑Watch Guide

It’s Friday, the weekend’s on the horizon, and BBC One Wales has lined up a smorgasbord of content that caters to every mood. Below is a curated guide that will help you decide where to sink your weekend evening.

Breakfast – 06:00 – 09:30

At the start of the day, Breakfast hits the screen at 06:00 and runs until 09:30. The flagship news and lifestyle show remains a reliable anchor for viewers. Its blend of current affairs, sports and weather is still solid, though some may find it a bit routine.

Bargain Hunt – 12:15 – 13:00

Midday brings Bargain Hunt at 12:15. The show offers a spirited competition set against the backdrop of the Malvern Hills. If you’re looking for a lighthearted yet engaging time‑piece, this one still holds up well.

Pointless – 16:15 – 17:00

At 16:15, the quirky quiz Pointless returns with contestants hunting for the fewest points. The format is fresh and still entertaining, especially if you enjoy a casual challenge.

Would I Lie to You? – 20:00 – 20:30

From 20:00 to 20:30, the panel show Would I Lie to You? brings a dose of laughter. Rob Brydon’s hosting keeps the energy high, though the jokes may feel mild for some.

Other Picks Worth a Peek

Animal Park (09:30 – 10:15): A light nature segment that might interest wildlife fans.

(09:30 – 10:15): A light nature segment that might interest wildlife fans. Expert Witness (10:15 – 10:45): True‑crime drama that dives into DNA breakthroughs.

(10:15 – 10:45): True‑crime drama that dives into DNA breakthroughs. Escape to the Country (13:45 – 14:45): Real‑estate drama with a charming Welsh twist.

(13:45 – 14:45): Real‑estate drama with a charming Welsh twist. Granite Harbour (19:00 – 20:00): Crime drama that explores community tensions.

Bottom Line

Overall, BBC One Wales offers a balanced mix of news, property, and entertainment. Breakfast remains a dependable start, while Bargain Hunt and Pointless provide light‑hearted relief before the evening’s panel show. Pick a show that matches your mood and you’re set for an engaging Friday night.