Friday Night on GREAT! Action: From Western Whimsy to Spy‑Savvy Thrills

Start Your Friday with a Classic Western
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The High Chaparral arrives at 08:00, a period piece that still feels fresh for modern viewers. The episode focuses on protecting a pregnant woman from Apache attack while navigating family politics on the frontier. The set design is authentic, and the narrative keeps you hooked. I still find the pacing engaging and the character dynamics hold up well.
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Wanted: Dead Or Alive – A Twisty Western Drama
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At 09:00 the series dives into a courtroom drama with a femme fatale who uses charm to sway a trial. The episode explores themes of justice and deception. The plot twists are satisfying, and the performances are solid.
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Bad Man’s River – Comedy Meets Western
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The 56‑minute episode at 10:00 features Lee Van Cleef and James Mason in a bank‑robbery caper that’s as funny as it is exciting. The dialogue is snappy and the chemistry between the leads is entertaining. A good pick for a lighter start to the evening.
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The Unit – Spy‑Drama with a Twist
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At 12:00 the show shifts to a covert ops narrative set in Africa. The tension builds as the protagonist’s cover is blown and a dignitary’s visit is jeopardised. The episode balances action with personal stakes, keeping viewers invested.
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Burn Notice – The Show That Keeps You on the Edge
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From 13:00 the evening turns to a high‑stakes espionage thriller. The episode features a heist plot combined with a personal betrayal, delivering a blend of wit and tension. The character chemistry is solid and the story arcs are compelling, making it a solid choice for viewers who like unpredictability.
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Shadow Wolves – Edge‑of‑Your‑Seat Thriller
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At 15:00 the show offers a tense thriller starring Thomas Gibson and Louise Lombard. The narrative revolves around a rogue NSA agent and a group of Native American trackers stopping a border crossing conspiracy. The pacing is tight and the suspense is consistent.
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Windtalkers – A War Epic
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The 20:00 episode dives into a war story with Nicolas Cage. It blends action with a deeper look at Navajo code talkers. The storyline is robust, and the film’s emotional weight is well‑executed.
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Outlaws and Angels – A Tense Night of Cat & Mouse
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At 22:50, a tense western unfolds with Chad Michael Murray and Luke Wilson. The plot revolves around fugitives hiding in a pastor’s home. The tension is palpable and the performances are earnest.
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Dragon Ball Super – Light‑Hearted Anime
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The 01:20 slot offers a lighter tone with anime. Episodes 43 and 44 feature Goku’s energy struggles and interplanetary adventures. The action is vivid and the humor keeps the pace lively.
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Coast Guard Alaska – Real‑World Rescues
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At 02:20 viewers get a glimpse of the U.S. Coast Guard battling harsh elements. The narrative showcases daring rescues, giving a real‑life thrill to the schedule.
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Firequake – Sci‑Fi Action
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The 03:10 slot presents a sci‑fi thriller where a new energy source threatens humanity. The storyline is action‑packed and the stakes feel genuine.
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Air Rescue – Medical Drama
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The final segment at 04:35 offers a medical drama with life‑threatening injuries. The narrative focuses on rescue efforts and the emotional impact of the cases.
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Bottom line: The Friday lineup on GREAT! Action spans genres from classic westerns to spy thrillers and anime. Whether you crave intensity, drama, or a lighthearted break, the schedule delivers a mix that keeps viewers engaged. The consistent quality of the shows makes tonight a solid choice for an evening of varied entertainment.
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