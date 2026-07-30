Friday Night on GREAT! Action: From Western Whimsy to Spy‑Savvy Thrills

Start Your Friday with a Classic Western









The High Chaparral arrives at 08:00, a period piece that still feels fresh for modern viewers. The episode focuses on protecting a pregnant woman from Apache attack while navigating family politics on the frontier. The set design is authentic, and the narrative keeps you hooked. I still find the pacing engaging and the character dynamics hold up well.







Wanted: Dead Or Alive – A Twisty Western Drama





At 09:00 the series dives into a courtroom drama with a femme fatale who uses charm to sway a trial. The episode explores themes of justice and deception. The plot twists are satisfying, and the performances are solid.







Bad Man’s River – Comedy Meets Western





The 56‑minute episode at 10:00 features Lee Van Cleef and James Mason in a bank‑robbery caper that’s as funny as it is exciting. The dialogue is snappy and the chemistry between the leads is entertaining. A good pick for a lighter start to the evening.







The Unit – Spy‑Drama with a Twist





At 12:00 the show shifts to a covert ops narrative set in Africa. The tension builds as the protagonist’s cover is blown and a dignitary’s visit is jeopardised. The episode balances action with personal stakes, keeping viewers invested.







Burn Notice – The Show That Keeps You on the Edge





From 13:00 the evening turns to a high‑stakes espionage thriller. The episode features a heist plot combined with a personal betrayal, delivering a blend of wit and tension. The character chemistry is solid and the story arcs are compelling, making it a solid choice for viewers who like unpredictability.







Shadow Wolves – Edge‑of‑Your‑Seat Thriller





At 15:00 the show offers a tense thriller starring Thomas Gibson and Louise Lombard. The narrative revolves around a rogue NSA agent and a group of Native American trackers stopping a border crossing conspiracy. The pacing is tight and the suspense is consistent.





Windtalkers – A War Epic





The 20:00 episode dives into a war story with Nicolas Cage. It blends action with a deeper look at Navajo code talkers. The storyline is robust, and the film’s emotional weight is well‑executed.





Outlaws and Angels – A Tense Night of Cat & Mouse





At 22:50, a tense western unfolds with Chad Michael Murray and Luke Wilson. The plot revolves around fugitives hiding in a pastor’s home. The tension is palpable and the performances are earnest.





Dragon Ball Super – Light‑Hearted Anime





The 01:20 slot offers a lighter tone with anime. Episodes 43 and 44 feature Goku’s energy struggles and interplanetary adventures. The action is vivid and the humor keeps the pace lively.





Coast Guard Alaska – Real‑World Rescues





At 02:20 viewers get a glimpse of the U.S. Coast Guard battling harsh elements. The narrative showcases daring rescues, giving a real‑life thrill to the schedule.





Firequake – Sci‑Fi Action





The 03:10 slot presents a sci‑fi thriller where a new energy source threatens humanity. The storyline is action‑packed and the stakes feel genuine.





Air Rescue – Medical Drama





The final segment at 04:35 offers a medical drama with life‑threatening injuries. The narrative focuses on rescue efforts and the emotional impact of the cases.





Bottom line: The Friday lineup on GREAT! Action spans genres from classic westerns to spy thrillers and anime. Whether you crave intensity, drama, or a lighthearted break, the schedule delivers a mix that keeps viewers engaged. The consistent quality of the shows makes tonight a solid choice for an evening of varied entertainment.



