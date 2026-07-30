Friday Night Unlocked: U&Drama’s Must‑Watch Line‑up

At 06:20 a.m. on U&Drama the legendary The Bill returns for a gripping S19 Ep47, throwing DC Riley into the thick of a CID investigation. The episode is a classic mix of tension and character depth, and it’s a solid choice to start your evening.

After that, the channel dives into the heart‑warming world of Classic Doctors. Episodes S10 Ep213 and S10 Ep214 explore patient dramas that feel both familiar and fresh. The storytelling remains steady, giving fans of the series a reliable ride.

Next up is Classic Holby City (S8 Ep25) and Classic Casualty (S27 Ep14). Both shows deliver that hospital drama punch with a touch of emotional resonance. The episodes are good for viewers who appreciate medical storylines that still hold up well.

For soap fans, Classic EastEnders S27 Ep179 and Ep180 bring back familiar characters and new twists. The plot lines keep the pace brisk, though the drama remains in the same vein as earlier seasons.

Neighbourhood drama continues with Classic Neighbours S1985 Ep19 and Ep20. The family dynamics are a mix of tension and heartwarming moments, offering a familiar vibe for long‑time viewers.

Switch gears with the crime‑drama Pie in the Sky (S5 Ep4) and the light‑hearted Lovejoy (S5 Ep9). Both shows add a touch of mystery and fun, making them suitable for a lighter viewing slot.

Feel the romance with As Time Goes By (S1 Ep2), a gentle romantic sitcom starring Judi Dench that keeps things simple and charming.

Comedy fans shouldn’t miss Last of the Summer Wine S32 Ep6 and the very first episode (S1 Ep1). The series offers a nostalgic laugh that still feels reliable today.

Detective drama is on the menu with Father Brown S9 Ep7 and S9 Ep8, delivering a clever and thoughtful mystery for those who appreciate a cerebral whodunit.

For a modern detective twist, New Tricks S6 Ep3 presents a fresh mystery involving a car crash victim. The episode adds a contemporary feel to the long‑running series.

The evening closes with the forensic thriller Silent Witness S20 Ep5 and the investigative drama Darby and Joan (BSL) S2 Ep6, both pulling viewers into deeper mysteries that keep the suspense alive.

Bottom line: The lineup offers a balanced mix of classic and contemporary drama, ensuring there’s something for every mood. Whether you’re in the mood for police procedural, medical saga, or light‑hearted mystery, U&Drama’s Friday schedule has got you covered.