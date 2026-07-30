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Friday Night Unlocked: U&Drama’s Must‑Watch Line‑up

ByShockya Team

Jul 30, 2026

Friday Night Unlocked: U&Drama’s Must‑Watch Line‑up

At 06:20 a.m. on U&Drama the legendary The Bill returns for a gripping S19 Ep47, throwing DC Riley into the thick of a CID investigation. The episode is a classic mix of tension and character depth, and it’s a solid choice to start your evening.

After that, the channel dives into the heart‑warming world of Classic Doctors. Episodes S10 Ep213 and S10 Ep214 explore patient dramas that feel both familiar and fresh. The storytelling remains steady, giving fans of the series a reliable ride.

Classic Doctors

Next up is Classic Holby City (S8 Ep25) and Classic Casualty (S27 Ep14). Both shows deliver that hospital drama punch with a touch of emotional resonance. The episodes are good for viewers who appreciate medical storylines that still hold up well.

Classic Holby City

For soap fans, Classic EastEnders S27 Ep179 and Ep180 bring back familiar characters and new twists. The plot lines keep the pace brisk, though the drama remains in the same vein as earlier seasons.

Classic EastEnders

Neighbourhood drama continues with Classic Neighbours S1985 Ep19 and Ep20. The family dynamics are a mix of tension and heartwarming moments, offering a familiar vibe for long‑time viewers.

Classic Neighbours

Switch gears with the crime‑drama Pie in the Sky (S5 Ep4) and the light‑hearted Lovejoy (S5 Ep9). Both shows add a touch of mystery and fun, making them suitable for a lighter viewing slot.

Pie in the Sky Lovejoy

Feel the romance with As Time Goes By (S1 Ep2), a gentle romantic sitcom starring Judi Dench that keeps things simple and charming.

As Time Goes By

Comedy fans shouldn’t miss Last of the Summer Wine S32 Ep6 and the very first episode (S1 Ep1). The series offers a nostalgic laugh that still feels reliable today.

Last of the Summer Wine

Detective drama is on the menu with Father Brown S9 Ep7 and S9 Ep8, delivering a clever and thoughtful mystery for those who appreciate a cerebral whodunit.

Father Brown

For a modern detective twist, New Tricks S6 Ep3 presents a fresh mystery involving a car crash victim. The episode adds a contemporary feel to the long‑running series.

New Tricks

The evening closes with the forensic thriller Silent Witness S20 Ep5 and the investigative drama Darby and Joan (BSL) S2 Ep6, both pulling viewers into deeper mysteries that keep the suspense alive.

Silent Witness Darby and Joan (BSL)

Bottom line: The lineup offers a balanced mix of classic and contemporary drama, ensuring there’s something for every mood. Whether you’re in the mood for police procedural, medical saga, or light‑hearted mystery, U&Drama’s Friday schedule has got you covered.

By Shockya Team