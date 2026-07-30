Friday Night Fuel: More4’s Must‑Watch Lineup That Keeps You Hooked

Friday’s lineup on More4 is a cocktail of real‑life drama and high‑stakes competition. Whether you’re hungry for a taste of hospitality, a dash of renovation, or a slice of crime drama, the schedule offers a curated set of shows that hold up well.

Four in a Bed – The B&B Throw‑Down

Running from 09:00 to 11:40, this series keeps the stakes high on B&B standards. The hosts debate price versus quality, and the drama is still entertaining even when beds feel like a medieval relic. If you love a good argument wrapped in hospitality, this is one of the better options.

Heir Hunters – The Auction Chase

At 07:55, the duo dives into a high‑value property auction, piecing together the deceased’s identity. The procedural pace is reliable, and the twists keep you guessing until the final reveal.

Come Dine with Me – Culinary Showdown

Between 11:40 and 14:20, the hosts host dinner parties that are as much about personality as cuisine. The competitive edge is subtle, but the banter keeps the show fresh and worth watching.

Grand Designs – Blueprint of a Dream

From 18:55 to 20:00, Kevin McCloud meets families who are building the ultimate home. The construction narrative is engaging, offering a glimpse into the creative process that satisfies any architecture enthusiast.

New: The Sommerdahl Murders – Danish Crime Thriller

From 20:00 to 22:00, the new series delivers a tightly wound murder mystery. The pacing is brisk, and the Danish atmosphere gives it a distinct edge that stands out from other crime dramas.

Location, Location, Location – Property Hunt

At 17:55 to 18:55, the show follows a couple searching for their dream home in Greater Manchester. The emotional stakes are solid, and the real‑estate journey offers a realistic look at the market.

24 Hours in A&E – Real‑Life Emergency Drama

From 22:00 to 00:05, the series dives into the day‑to‑day challenges faced by families in the ER. It’s gripping and offers an honest look at medical reality. The emotional resonance remains strong.

Bottom Line: More4’s Friday lineup offers a balanced mix of entertaining B&B drama, practical renovation insight, culinary rivalry, and gripping crime storylines. Whether you’re looking for something light or a more serious narrative, the channel has you covered.