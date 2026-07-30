Friday Night on Channel 4: A Curated Lineup for the Discerning Viewer

Londoners, grab a coffee and settle in – Channel 4 is airing a diverse slate that ranges from nostalgic sitcoms to cutting‑edge reality. Below are the standout picks and why they deserve your time.

Cheers – A Comforting Familiarity

Showtime: 05:50 – 06:15 (Episode 1, Season 1)

Description: Sam’s Women: Sam tries to get a date with a customer, but Diane is scornful.

Opinion: The lampoon of late‑night bar culture never feels dated. Sam’s quick wit keeps you laughing, and the opening moments set a tone that’s both warm and witty.

Everybody Loves Raymond – Family Drama That Hits the Mark

Showtime: 06:45 – 07:10 (Episode 7, Season 7)

Description: She’s the One: Robert’s excited to be dating a great new woman, and hints that she might even be ‘The One’, but Ray sees her do something strange…

Opinion: The show still punches above its weight with its clever family dynamics. Though a bit dated in some jokes, the core humor feels fresh.

Frasier – Sophisticated Banter Continues

Showtime: 08:10 – 09:10 (Episode 3–5, Season 3)

Description: Moon Dance: Niles takes Daphne to a posh society ball. But has she got the wrong idea about his intentions?

Opinion: Frasier’s intellectual wit remains sharp. Even after decades, the show’s wit and social satire still land.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA – Culinary Chaos

Showtime: 10:10 – 11:05 (Episode 5, Season 9)

Description: 3 Southern Girls: Gabi’s restaurant closed after a car accident; Gordon helps launch a comeback.

Opinion: The mix of drama and culinary expertise keeps you on edge. This episode delivers a potent blend of redemption and reality.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It – DIY With a Twist

Showtime: 11:10 – 12:10 (Episode 3, Season 6)

Description: Simon O’Brien’s Gemma turns an old TV cabinet into a luxury dog bed.

Opinion: The creative upcycling feels fresh and inspiring. It’s a good pick for the crafty viewer.

The Great House Giveaway – Renovation Rumble

Showtime: 12:10 – 13:10 (Episode 14, Season 1)

Description: Anastasiya and Jamie buy a listed building in Liverpool and face renovation challenges.

Opinion: The historic charm offers a compelling narrative. The show’s blend of history and modern design keeps the audience invested.

Countdown – Brain‑Busting Numbers

Showtime: 13:10 – 14:00 (Episode ???)

Description: Contestants race against the clock to pit their wits against vowels, consonants and numbers.

Opinion: Classic puzzle show with a new twist. It’s a good mental exercise for the night.

A Place in the Sun – Tropical Escapes

Showtime: 14:00 – 15:00 (Episode ???)

Description: Sam and Brian explore Lanzarote and five homes for £240k.

Opinion: The travelogue offers a relaxing escape. Good for viewers craving a bit of sunshine.

Fresh – Adult Horror for the Bold

Showtime: 00:20 – 02:10 (Episode 3, Season 6)

Description: Adults only horror with Daisy Edgar‑Jones. Noa meets a guy obsessed with not eating animals.

Opinion: The horror genre is daring, but the pacing feels a bit uneven. It’s a niche choice for those ready for a scare.

Bottom Line

Channel 4’s Friday lineup balances nostalgia with innovation. Whether you prefer sitcoms, culinary drama, or daring horror, there’s something to keep you hooked. Dive in at your leisure and enjoy a varied viewing experience.