Friday Night Irony: ITV3’s Must‑Watch Lineup for 31 July

The clock strikes midnight on a bustling London, and ITV3 is rolling out a lineup that blends nostalgia with intrigue. Ready for a mix of laugh‑out‑loud sitcoms, sharp detective work, and heartfelt soaps? Let’s dive into each slot.

George and Mildred – 06:35‑07:05 BST

Start your evening with this cheeky domestic sitcom spin‑off. George deals with a lost budgie while Mildred searches for quality jumble. The banter is quick‑witted and the pacing keeps you hooked. It’s still entertaining for those craving a light‑hearted break before the drama kicks in.

Classic Emmerdale – 07:05‑08:10 BST

What follows is a slice of classic Emmerdale, where Marlon must cut ties with Ross to give Donna a second chance. The plot twists feel familiar yet fresh, a reliable staple of the genre. Fans will find the character dynamics reassuringly classic.

Classic Coronation Street – 08:10‑09:10 BST

The first half‑hour of Coronation Street brings Peter’s emotional breakdown and Maria’s unlikely ally. The drama is subtle, but the relationships are solid—one of the better options for a steady emotional rhythm.

A Touch of Frost – 09:10‑11:20 BST

When a ruthless kidnapper holds a supermarket chain hostage, Frost faces his toughest deadline. The episode is tense, the pacing relentless, and the stakes high—holds up well for fans of sharp procedural storytelling.

Heartbeat – 11:20‑12:25 BST

Heartbeat’s nostalgic charm shines as Blaketon stumbles into a petrol crisis. The episode balances comedic mishaps with heartfelt moments, making it a reliable companion for those looking for a comforting narrative.

Midsomer Murders – 13:30‑15:35 BST

Now for the show that stole the spotlight. A murder mystery weekend turns into a real killer’s game. The episode is a masterclass in pacing, character depth, and atmospheric detail—one of the best detective dramas of the decade.

Classic Emmerdale – 15:35‑16:10 BST

Another classic Emmerdale episode explores relationship doubts and accusations. The drama keeps the audience engaged without overreaching—still entertaining for those who love village soap opera.

Classic Coronation Street – 16:10‑17:55 BST

Back to Coronation Street, the episode sees Tony hiding a secret and Michelle giving Steve a chance. The narrative remains gripping, and the character arcs are well‑executed—holds up well for a classic British drama.

Doc Martin – 20:00‑22:00 BST

Doc Martin’s comedy‑drama delivers a soothing mix of rural charm and quirky humour. The episode’s focus on family visits and unexpected Skype mishaps keeps the tone light but relatable—one of the better options for a relaxing watch.

Grantchester – 22:00‑23:50 BST

Grantchester’s two‑hour block offers a sharp investigation into a crime tinged with social tension. The dialogue is crisp, and the mystery unravels with measured suspense—reliable for those who enjoy thoughtful plotting.

Trial and Retribution – 23:50‑01:25 BST

This concluding drama of the case delivers a tense climax. The episode’s focus on a crime’s aftermath and the protagonist’s crisis keeps viewers on edge. It’s a solid choice for a late‑night thrill.

Wycliffe – 01:25‑02:25 BST

Wycliffe tackles a missing‑person case in Cornwall, adding depth with a lone yachtswoman’s disappearance. The episode’s atmosphere is moody, and the detective’s methodical approach is engaging.

Bottom Line

ITV3’s Friday lineup offers a solid blend of classic soaps, detective thrillers, and light‑hearted sitcoms. While some episodes lean on nostalgia, the core storytelling remains strong, making this a worthwhile viewing choice for a relaxed evening.