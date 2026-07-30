Quest Friday: Dive Into DIY, Gold & Cars – A Curated Picklist

Today’s lineup on QUEST offers a mix of restoration, treasure hunting and automotive adventure, all airing from 05:00 to 23:30 BST. Below are the top picks for your Friday binge.

Popularity is inferred from the show’s recurrence within the schedule, as no explicit viewer metrics are provided.

Salvage Hunters – 06:00

From fixing a Boston rocker to reviving a vintage theatre prop, Salvage Hunters showcases the art of bringing old objects back to life. The show’s variety of crafts keeps it engaging, and it’s a reliable pick if you enjoy seeing hands‑on restoration.

Aussie Gold Hunters – 09:00

This series follows the Poseidon Crew through bushfire‑riddled landscapes, gathering gold in night‑time sweeps. While the high‑energy chase is entertaining, the show also offers a realistic look at the challenges of gold prospecting.

Outback Car Hunters – 11:00

Dave and GT head to hidden farms to uncover rare Italian cars and classic Japanese models. The chemistry between the hosts makes the automotive hunt entertaining, and the focus on restoration adds depth.

Mike Brewer: Born Dealer – 13:00

With a mix of car buying and quirky deals, Brewer’s show delivers a light‑hearted look at the auction world. It’s a good option if you want a quick dose of automotive humour.

Shed And Buried – 14:00

Henry and Fuzz search through sheds full of classic vehicles and oddities. If you appreciate the charm of obscure collectibles, this series holds up well.

Antiques Road Trip – 18:00

Ochuko and Charles travel across the UK to auction pieces, offering insight into the auction process. The show’s pacing is steady, making it a reliable choice for a relaxed viewing slot.

The Repair Shop – 20:00

With experts restoring clocks, microscopes and books, this series spotlights meticulous craftsmanship. It’s a good pick for those who enjoy seeing restoration in a quiet, focused atmosphere.

How Do They Do It? – 22:00

Each 30‑minute episode breaks down a specific craft, from streetlamps to Titanic‑style safety. The fast pace keeps it engaging, and it’s a solid pick for a quick educational break.

Massive Engineering Mistakes – 23:00

Investigating failures like a shopping centre collapse and a dam burst, this series offers a sobering look at engineering errors. The depth of analysis makes it a reliable watch for those with an interest in safety.

Bottom Line

Quest’s Friday lineup balances hands‑on restoration with treasure hunting and automotive adventures. If you’re in the mood for a mix of learning and light entertainment, the shows above will satisfy a range of interests.