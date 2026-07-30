Friday’s Quiz Feast: ITV’s Top Picks for a Thrilling Evening

If you’re looking for a night of sharp wit and lively competition, ITV’s Quiz lineup on Friday, 31 July 2026, delivers a range of shows that cater to every taste. From classic high‑stakes formats to word‑play battles, there’s something for you at every hour.

09:00 – 10:00 – Deal or No Deal

Stephen Mulhern hosts this iconic game where a single question can change a contestant’s life. The tension is palpable, and the host’s charisma keeps the audience engaged. It’s one of the more reliable choices if you want straightforward prize‑driven drama.

10:00 – 11:00 – Tipping Point

Ben Shephard guides contestants as they confront a massive spinning machine. The visual spectacle is a treat, but the real intrigue lies in the strategic decisions the players must make. A solid pick for fans of high‑stakes suspense.

11:00 – 12:00 – Lingo

Adil Ray turns the classic word game into a rapid‑fire showdown. The current champions bring fresh energy, and the format’s brisk pacing keeps viewers on their toes. A pleasant choice if you prefer word‑play over money‑driven tension.

12:00 – 13:00 – Tenable

A university team tackles Top 10 questions in hopes of £125,000. Warwick Davis’s hosting adds a light‑hearted charm. It’s a good pick for viewers who like trivia with a friendly vibe.

13:00 – 14:00 – Supermarket Sweep

Rylan Clark’s revival pits shoppers against the clock in a frantic hunt for £3,000. The frantic energy is infectious, and the host’s banter keeps the pace lively. A solid choice for those who enjoy high‑energy game shows.

14:00 – 15:00 – Riddiculous

Ranvir Singh hosts a rapid‑fire quiz where contestants battle riddles. The pace is quick, and the riddles offer a mental workout. It’s worth watching if you enjoy clever puzzles on the go.

15:00 – 16:00 – Deal or No Deal (second round)

The second slot of the show offers another chance for contestants to tackle the high‑stakes question. It’s a reliable spot for a quick burst of tension before the evening shifts into word‑play territory.

16:00 – 17:00 – Lingo (second round)

The next Lingo episode brings new contestants, keeping the format fresh. The host’s enthusiasm remains a highlight, and the word‑play keeps viewers engaged.

17:00 – 18:00 – Lingo (third round)

Another round of quick‑fire word battles. The format’s consistency is reassuring for fans who enjoy predictable, sharp entertainment.

18:00 – 19:00 – Lingo (fourth round)

The final round of Lingo before the evening’s climax. The fast pace remains, and the hosts’ chemistry keeps the energy high.

19:00 – 20:00 – Celebrity Lingo (first half)

Adil Ray hosts a charity‑focused edition with celebrities. The blend of pop‑culture figures and word‑play gives it a light, entertaining feel.

20:00 – 20:30 – Celebrity Lingo (second half)

The second segment features well‑known actors competing for charity. The stakes are lower, but the entertainment remains high.

20:30 – 21:00 – Tipping Point (second round)

Another turn at the spinning machine. The renewed excitement keeps the audience hooked, making it a dependable pick for late‑night thrill.

21:00 – 22:00 – Tipping Point (third round)

The final spin before midnight offers a climactic finish. The high‑stakes atmosphere remains a highlight for fans of suspenseful quiz formats.

22:00 – 23:00 – Tipping Point (final spin)

The last chance to win big before the night ends. The tension is palpable, making it one of the stronger picks of the evening.

23:00 – 00:55 – Unwind with ITV

A brief relaxation segment designed to calm the mind. If you’re looking to wind down after the high‑energy shows, this is a reliable calm‑down spot.

00:55 – 01:35 – Tenable



The team from Warwick University returns for another Top 10 challenge. The second half of the night offers a fresh batch of trivia, keeping the pace lively.

01:35 – 02:20 – Riddiculous (second round)

Another round of rapid‑fire riddles offers a mental challenge before the final unwind segment. Good for late‑night trivia lovers.

02:20 – 02:45 – Unwind with ITV (second segment)

A follow‑up to the earlier relaxation segment, providing a gentle close to the night’s activities.

02:45 – 08:00 – Teleshopping

A final block of home‑shopping adverts concludes the day. While not a quiz show, it offers a quiet ending for those who prefer a low‑stakes wrap‑up.

Bottom line: ITV’s Friday schedule is packed with a mix of high‑stakes drama, word‑play fun, and light‑hearted trivia. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick challenge or a long‑running game, there’s a spot that fits your vibe.