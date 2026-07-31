Weekend Action Picks on GREAT! – From Classic Westerns to Sci‑Fi Thrillers

Classic Westerns that Still Hold Up

08:10 – 09:10 (London) – The High Chaparral (S3 Ep17). The show throws mysterious events onto a ranch and keeps the tension tight. A solid pick for anyone who enjoys frontier grit.

09:10 – 11:10 (London) – Bad Man’s River (1971). This comedy‑western delivers bank‑robbing chaos with a double‑cross twist. One of the better options for a light‑hearted shoot‑em‑up.

11:10 – 13:20 (London) – Angel and the Badman (1947). A war‑time Western starring Audie Murphy. The pacing is steady, and it holds up well for fans of 1940s cinema.

13:20 – 14:16 (London) – A Time for Killing (1967). A Civil War drama that offers tension and period detail. Reliable for a deeper dive into 1960s epic storytelling.

14:16 – 15:20 (London) – The Charge of The Light Brigade (1968). A war satire that balances humor and history. Still entertaining in a modern context.

Sci‑Fi Action for the Weekend

18:00 – 18:56 (London) – Sniper Elite (2014). A high‑tech shoot‑out against an alien army. A one‑of‑the‑best action pieces in the current schedule.

20:00 – 22:15 (London) – The Predator (2016). Alien hunters return with more ferocity. A reliable choice for fans of classic Predator lore.

22:15 – 23:11 (London) – Predator 2 (1990). A sequel that keeps the urban jungle alive. Holds up well when compared to other sci‑fi sequels.

23:16 – 00:35 (London) – Predestination (2015). Ethan Hawke in a time‑loop thriller. One of the better options for those who like cerebral action.

News & Rescue for the Curious

08:00 – 08:10 (London) – Good News on GREAT! Extra. A brief, uplifting round‑up of positive stories.

03:20 – 04:05 (London) – Coast Guard Alaska (S1 Ep1). Real‑world sea rescues that showcase daring heroism.

04:15 – 04:40 (London) – Air Rescue (S2 Ep1). A mix of personal emergencies and team heroics.

These segments add a grounding element to the otherwise high‑energy schedule.

Bottom Line

From dusty Westerns that respect their roots to action‑packed sci‑fi that stretches the imagination, GREAT! Action’s weekend lineup has something for every mood. Keep it on your radar, and you’ll find a reliable mix that keeps the adrenaline flowing.