ITV’s Weekend Line‑up: From Kitchen Quests to Racing Rumble

If you’re looking for a weekend that balances the familiar with the unexpected, ITV’s schedule delivers. From the simmering pots of Prue Leith’s kitchen to the roar of the race track, there’s something for every mood and age group. Below we break down the highlights, add a personal take on each, and suggest who should tune in.

Foodie Fuel – “Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen”

Prue’s latest season takes you straight into the heart of the Cotswolds. She pairs rustic ingredients with modern techniques – a recipe that’s both comforting and adventurous. If you love classic British flavours with a twist, this is the show for you.

Garden & Gardening – “Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh”

Alan’s gentle guidance makes this a soothing escape. He interviews musical legends and explores equine care, offering both entertainment and practical tips for garden‑loving families.

Speed & Speed – “ITV Racing: Glorious Goodwood”

Race enthusiasts will find this segment a treat. Francesca and Ed bring the action from Goodwood to your screen, while also covering Thirsk and Newmarket. It’s a solid pick for anyone who enjoys the thrill of the track.

Mind & Mind – “Force of Nature”

When the planet pushes back, this documentary series shows how wildlife adapts. It’s both visually stunning and educational – perfect for environmentally conscious viewers of all ages.

Games & Games – “The Chase Celebrity Special”

Bradley Walsh leads a panel of celebrities in a quiz that’s as sharp as it is entertaining. If you’re a fan of trivia and celebrity banter, this will hold up well.

History & History – “The Man with the Golden Gun”

Classic Bond meets a 1974 thriller. The film’s nostalgic charm makes it a reliable choice for fans of the 007 saga and period drama alike.

Kids & Family – “Fern Britton: Inside the Vet’s”

Animal lovers of all ages will appreciate Fern’s hands‑on approach. The show mixes veterinary science with heartwarming stories, making it an engaging watch for families.

Relax & Recharge – “Unwind with ITV”

End your day with guided relaxation. This segment is designed to calm the mind and encourage reflection – a gentle, reliable option for anyone needing a break.

Film & Film – “Casino Royale”

Bond’s reboot brings a fresh take on the iconic spy. It’s a one‑time event that will satisfy long‑time fans and newcomers alike.

Bottom Line

ITV’s weekend offers a well‑rounded slate that balances familiar staples with fresh content. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a racing aficionado or looking for a quick quiz, there’s a slot for you. Keep in mind that schedules can shift, so double‑check ITV’s official listings for any updates.