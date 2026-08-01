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5USA Sunday Lineup: From Blue Bloods to Columbo, Pick Your Prime Picks

ByShockya Team

Aug 1, 2026

5USA Sunday Lineup

If you’re looking for something to keep you glued to the screen, 5USA’s Sunday schedule delivers a mix of family‑drama, classic detective work and hard‑boiled investigations that won’t let you down.

Blue Bloods – The Family Law Affair (S4 Ep18)

Start: 09:25 BST – 10:20 BST. Danny and Baez tackle a fentanyl‑related death, while Frank hands Jamie a cold case. Erin’s speed‑dating experiment adds a lighter tone.

Opinion: The episode maintains the series’ steady pacing; it’s reliable for fans who appreciate the blend of legal drama and personal stakes.

Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods – Murder Mystery (S4 Ep19)

Start: 10:20 BST – 11:20 BST. Danny and Maria investigate a professor’s murder linked to a scholarship program.

Opinion: The plot twists are engaging, though the pacing feels slightly slower than the previous episode.

Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods – Officer Accountability (S4 Ep20)

Start: 11:20 BST – 12:15 BST. Erin tackles a case involving a police officer accused of killing a suspect in custody.

Opinion: The episode keeps the narrative tight, offering a solid, if not particularly flashy, twist on law enforcement ethics.

Blue Bloods

Columbo – Strange Bedfellows (1995)

Start: 13:15 BST – 15:15 BST. Peter Falk’s detective probes a brother‑killer framed for murder.

Opinion: Classic Columbo charm shines through; the episode delivers a satisfying mystery without overloading the viewer.

Columbo: Strange Bedfellows

Columbo – Undercover (1992)

Start: 15:15 BST – 16:55 BST. The detective tackles a double‑murder mystery.

Opinion: The plot is intriguing, and the pacing keeps the suspense alive throughout.

Columbo: Undercover

Columbo – A Stitch in Crime (1973)

Start: 17:10 BST – 18:45 BST. A surgeon’s suspicious death drives the investigation.

Opinion: The episode’s focus on medical ethics adds a fresh layer to the classic detective narrative.

Columbo: A Stitch in Crime

Columbo – Murder Under Glass (1978)

Start: 18:45 BST – 20:15 BST. A crooked cook’s menu of corruption fuels the mystery.

Opinion: The episode showcases Columbo’s ability to peel back layers of deception while staying engaging.

Columbo: Murder Under Glass

Columbo – Now You See Him (1976)

Start: 20:15 BST – 22:00 BST. A night of magic, illusion and murder.

Opinion: The blend of entertainment and crime keeps the viewer intrigued, offering a satisfying conclusion to the series block.

Columbo: Now You See Him

Law & Order: SVU – Transgender Assault (S18 Ep6)

Start: 22:00 BST – 23:00 BST. The episode examines the assault of a transgender student by industry executives.

Opinion: The show tackles timely social issues with a measured approach, providing a compelling watch.

Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU – Masked Assault (S18 Ep7)

Start: 23:00 BST – 00:00 BST. A woman believes her rapist is a previously jailed stalker.

Opinion: The episode adds emotional depth, though the pacing may feel uneven.

Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU – Sex Trafficking Ring (S17 Ep17)

Start: 00:00 BST – 00:55 BST. The unit unravels a trafficking network involving high‑profile officials.

Opinion: The show stays true to its investigative roots, delivering a strong narrative arc.

Law & Order: SVU

NCIS: LA – Vaccine Project (S5 Ep3/24)

Start: 01:55 BST – 02:55 BST. The team confronts a breach of a classified bio‑tech project.

Opinion: The episode offers solid procedural thrills, though the plot may feel familiar.

NCIS: LA

NCIS: LA – Kidnapping Case (S5 Ep4/24)

Start: 02:55 BST – 03:50 BST. The team faces danger while investigating a claimed father’s kidnapping.

Opinion: The tension is palpable, making it a worthwhile watch for fans of procedural drama.

NCIS: LA

Entertainment News on 5

Start: 03:50 BST – 04:00 BST. A quick roundup of global showbiz gossip.

Entertainment News on 5

Bottom line: 5USA’s Sunday lineup offers a good balance of detective work and procedural drama, giving viewers plenty of options for a relaxed evening.

By Shockya Team