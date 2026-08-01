5USA Sunday Lineup: From Blue Bloods to Columbo, Pick Your Prime Picks

5USA Sunday Lineup

If you’re looking for something to keep you glued to the screen, 5USA’s Sunday schedule delivers a mix of family‑drama, classic detective work and hard‑boiled investigations that won’t let you down.

Blue Bloods – The Family Law Affair (S4 Ep18)

Start: 09:25 BST – 10:20 BST. Danny and Baez tackle a fentanyl‑related death, while Frank hands Jamie a cold case. Erin’s speed‑dating experiment adds a lighter tone.



Opinion: The episode maintains the series’ steady pacing; it’s reliable for fans who appreciate the blend of legal drama and personal stakes.

Blue Bloods – Murder Mystery (S4 Ep19)

Start: 10:20 BST – 11:20 BST. Danny and Maria investigate a professor’s murder linked to a scholarship program.



Opinion: The plot twists are engaging, though the pacing feels slightly slower than the previous episode.

Blue Bloods – Officer Accountability (S4 Ep20)

Start: 11:20 BST – 12:15 BST. Erin tackles a case involving a police officer accused of killing a suspect in custody.



Opinion: The episode keeps the narrative tight, offering a solid, if not particularly flashy, twist on law enforcement ethics.

Columbo – Strange Bedfellows (1995)

Start: 13:15 BST – 15:15 BST. Peter Falk’s detective probes a brother‑killer framed for murder.



Opinion: Classic Columbo charm shines through; the episode delivers a satisfying mystery without overloading the viewer.

Columbo – Undercover (1992)

Start: 15:15 BST – 16:55 BST. The detective tackles a double‑murder mystery.



Opinion: The plot is intriguing, and the pacing keeps the suspense alive throughout.

Columbo – A Stitch in Crime (1973)

Start: 17:10 BST – 18:45 BST. A surgeon’s suspicious death drives the investigation.



Opinion: The episode’s focus on medical ethics adds a fresh layer to the classic detective narrative.

Columbo – Murder Under Glass (1978)

Start: 18:45 BST – 20:15 BST. A crooked cook’s menu of corruption fuels the mystery.



Opinion: The episode showcases Columbo’s ability to peel back layers of deception while staying engaging.

Columbo – Now You See Him (1976)

Start: 20:15 BST – 22:00 BST. A night of magic, illusion and murder.



Opinion: The blend of entertainment and crime keeps the viewer intrigued, offering a satisfying conclusion to the series block.

Law & Order: SVU – Transgender Assault (S18 Ep6)

Start: 22:00 BST – 23:00 BST. The episode examines the assault of a transgender student by industry executives.



Opinion: The show tackles timely social issues with a measured approach, providing a compelling watch.

Law & Order: SVU – Masked Assault (S18 Ep7)

Start: 23:00 BST – 00:00 BST. A woman believes her rapist is a previously jailed stalker.



Opinion: The episode adds emotional depth, though the pacing may feel uneven.

Law & Order: SVU – Sex Trafficking Ring (S17 Ep17)

Start: 00:00 BST – 00:55 BST. The unit unravels a trafficking network involving high‑profile officials.



Opinion: The show stays true to its investigative roots, delivering a strong narrative arc.

NCIS: LA – Vaccine Project (S5 Ep3/24)

Start: 01:55 BST – 02:55 BST. The team confronts a breach of a classified bio‑tech project.



Opinion: The episode offers solid procedural thrills, though the plot may feel familiar.

NCIS: LA – Kidnapping Case (S5 Ep4/24)

Start: 02:55 BST – 03:50 BST. The team faces danger while investigating a claimed father’s kidnapping.



Opinion: The tension is palpable, making it a worthwhile watch for fans of procedural drama.

Entertainment News on 5

Start: 03:50 BST – 04:00 BST. A quick roundup of global showbiz gossip.

Bottom line: 5USA’s Sunday lineup offers a good balance of detective work and procedural drama, giving viewers plenty of options for a relaxed evening.