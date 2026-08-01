Sunday on GB News: A Lineup That Sticks to Your Interests

On Sunday, GB News offers a mix of politics, news, and a touch of humor that keeps viewers engaged from dawn to night. The schedule is packed with shows that cater to different tastes, so whether you’re a morning person or a night owl, there’s something to latch onto.

Breakfast with Stephen and Anne (06:00–09:30 BST)

Stephen and Anne kick off the day with a straightforward rundown of national and global headlines. While the tone is mildly upbeat, it stays grounded, offering solid information without the usual sensationalism.

The Camilla Tominey Show (09:30–11:00 BST)

Camilla Tominey brings personality to Westminster politics, turning complex debates into digestible snippets. For viewers craving a lighter take on policy, this segment holds up well.

Sunday with Michael Portillo (11:00–13:00 BST)

Michael Portillo blends politics, culture, and the arts, offering a relaxed yet insightful look at current affairs. His conversational style makes the heavy topics feel accessible.

The Weekend (13:00–15:00 BST)

A live bulletin that captures the day’s breaking news, framed by a range of viewpoints. It’s a reliable source for those who need a quick snapshot of the week’s top stories.

Nana Akua (15:00–18:00 BST)

Nana Akua injects a spirited flair into the news, tackling big debates with a sharp edge. Those who enjoy a more animated delivery will find this segment engaging.

The Camilla Tominey Show Highlights (18:00–19:00 BST)

A concise roundup of the morning’s political highlights, perfect for viewers who missed the live segment. It captures the key points without the full live energy.

Free Speech Nation (19:00–21:00 BST)

Where journalism meets satire, this program turns the week’s most infuriating stories into a comedic recap. Still entertaining, it offers a different perspective on current events.

Alex Armstrong Tonight (21:00–23:00 BST)

Alex Armstrong delivers lively debate and in‑depth interviews, tackling the day’s big issues with a fresh approach. The show maintains a steady pace that keeps viewers invested.

Alex Armstrong Tonight Late Edition (23:00–00:00 BST)

A late‑night recap that covers the day’s headlines and breaking news. It offers a concise wrap‑up for those who prefer a quick rundown before bed.

The Late Show Live (00:00–03:00 BST)

Live from Washington DC, this segment bridges US developments to UK implications. For viewers interested in international affairs, it provides timely insights.

Bottom line: GB News’ Sunday lineup balances hard news with lighter commentary, offering viewers a cohesive flow from morning briefing to late‑night recap. The mix of personalities ensures that there’s a reliable choice for every mood.