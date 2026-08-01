Sunday on More4: From Sun‑lit Getaways to Hospital Drama – Your Must‑Watch Guide

More4’s Sunday schedule balances light‑hearted travel series with the urgency of medical reality shows. Whether you’re chasing a dream holiday home or watching frontline heroes in action, the channel offers something for every mood.

A Place in the Sun – 07:55‑09:00

Andre and Steve’s search for a permanent Portuguese home is back. Ben Hillman explores what a £235,000 budget can buy on the Silver Coast.

If you enjoy relaxed property shows with a touch of romance, this episode is a reliable pick. The gentle pacing keeps viewers engaged while offering practical buying tips.

Come Dine with Me – 14:50‑15:20

Geoff Conway, a hospital theatre practitioner, attempts a nine‑course Spanish tapas meal in Wigan. The episode mixes culinary ambition with a hint of friendly rivalry.

For those who appreciate relatable humor and food challenges, this episode holds up well as a light, entertaining interlude.

Four in a Bed – 17:25‑17:55

Lucy and Craig showcase their boutique hotel, Lodge Duxford, aiming to impress guests while navigating unforeseen feedback.

The show’s focus on hospitality and guest experience makes it a steady choice for viewers who enjoy behind‑the‑scenes hotel stories.

The Emergency Ward – 20:00‑21:00

Dr Sparkhall and Dr Harding confront urgent cases, from a bloodied handyman to a balcony fall victim.

This series offers a realistic snapshot of emergency medicine, keeping viewers informed and emotionally invested.

24 Hours in A&E – 21:00‑22:00

The episode follows patients with varied emergencies, highlighting the diverse challenges faced by staff at King’s.

The show’s focus on real‑life situations makes it a dependable source of both drama and education.

Discover Must Have Ideas: Shopping – 22:00‑23:05

A 65‑minute romp through the latest home and garden trends. The segment is a good wrap‑up for viewers interested in interior style.

Its concise format keeps the viewer engaged while offering fresh design insights.

Bottom line: The lineup balances leisure with intensity, so whether you’re in the mood for a sunny escape or a glimpse into medical heroics, More4’s Sunday schedule delivers.