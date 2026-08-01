Sunday ITV Picks: Tom Cruise Thrills, Truffle Feasts, and Wildlife Wonders – Your Ultimate Guide

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – High‑Octane Rescue

A Tom Cruise and Cobie Smulders thriller that keeps you glued to the screen. The plot’s twist on a government conspiracy feels fresh, and the pacing is steady enough to keep the adrenaline pumping.

James Martin’s American Adventure – Road‑Trip Revelations

James Martin takes a pit stop at Sonoma Raceway and visits Mario Andretti’s vineyard. It’s a quick slice of American culture that feels more like a real adventure than a scripted show.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning – Celebrity Mash‑up

A morning with Kelly Brook, chefs Tommy Banks and Alex Dilling, and forager Alysia Vasey. The blend of culinary and celebrity keeps the show lively and unpredictable.

Tom Kerridge Cooks Italy – Truffles & Herbs

Kerridge’s truffle foraging in Umbria and herb‑farming in Campania offer a culinary journey that feels authentic. The dishes are a celebration of Italian flavours, making it a must‑watch for food lovers.

Force of Nature – Wildlife in Extremes

This documentary series showcases animals battling storms, floods, and drought. The footage is striking and offers a realistic look at the challenges animals face.

The Chase Celebrity Special – Quiz Battle

Bradley Walsh hosts a high‑energy quiz with celebrity guests. The pacing and banter keep the atmosphere lively, making it enjoyable for fans of quiz shows.

The Man with the Golden Gun – Classic Bond

A 1974 Bond film starring Roger Moore. While dated, it still offers a nostalgic feel for fans of the franchise.

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh – Gardening & Vet Life

Alan Titchmarsh joins Sir Trevor McDonald and Maria Friedman for a relaxed view of gardening and an equine vet’s day. It’s a calm, engaging watch.

Bottom Line

Sunday on ITV offers a mix of thriller, culinary adventure, wildlife documentary, and quiz. Pick the ones that suit your mood and enjoy a varied viewing experience.