Your Ultimate Sunday Guide: From Breakfast to The Impossible on BBC One Northern Ireland

Ready to map out your Sunday? Here’s a rundown of what’s on BBC One Northern Ireland, from the early‑morning start to the late‑night drama. Times are shown in London time.

05:00 – Breakfast

Start the day with the flagship news and lifestyle show that pulls in viewers across the region. The team covers everything from sport to weather, setting the tone for a solid day ahead.

08:00 – BBC News

24‑hour coverage continues; a quick snapshot of the latest headlines. A reliable way to stay updated before you head out.

09:00 – Prayer and Reflection from the Sikh Gurdwara

A quiet interlude offering a chance to pause and reflect. A niche but meaningful addition to the morning lineup.

09:30 – Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales

Follow pilgrims into Eryri National Park with a focus on Aber Falls. A scenic documentary that balances travelogue with cultural context.

10:30 – Money for Nothing

A light‑hearted show where contestants transform everyday items into cash. It’s the kind of segment that keeps viewers entertained while they unwind.

11:15 – Bargain Hunt

Three hosts scour the countryside for hidden treasures. A polished, family‑friendly programme that blends competition with antiques.

12:00 – BBC News (short segment)

Quick updates to keep you in the loop before the midday break.

12:10 – Weather for the Week Ahead

Detailed forecasts for those planning weekend outings.

12:15 – Songs of Praise: Mountains

Laura Wright explores the spiritual significance of Yorkshire’s hills. A reflective piece that dovetails nicely with the surrounding nature stories.

12:50 – Escape to the Country

Jules Hudson helps a young family find their dream farm in Scotland’s Caithness. A wholesome, picturesque segment that showcases rural life.

13:15 – Puss in Boots

An animated adventure featuring the beloved character. Family‑friendly and entertaining, it offers a nice break from the documentaries.

14:35 – The Mating Game

A nature documentary that dives into jungle mating rituals. It’s a subtle blend of science and storytelling.

15:35 – Homes Under the Hammer

From a former newsagent to a future Formula One engineer’s bungalow, the show follows diverse renovation stories.

16:35 – BBC News (short segment)

Another quick news recap before the evening news.

16:50 – BBC Newsline

Local news from across Northern Ireland, delivered by Tara Mills and Declan Harvey.

17:00 – Celebrity Escape to the Country

A celebrity‑driven property hunt, adding a splash of star‑power to the country‑life theme.

18:00 – Countryfile

Adam meets a young farmer, giving a glimpse into modern agriculture.

19:00 – Antiques Roadshow

The team ventures to Brodie Castle, uncovering a strange mix of artifacts. A classic that offers both entertainment and educational value.

20:00 – The Rapture

A contemporary drama with a focus on interpersonal dynamics. The storyline might feel a bit heavy for some viewers.

21:00 – BBC News and Weather

Comprehensive coverage of the day’s events and a weather update.

21:25 – BBC Newsline (short)

Another brief local news wrap‑up.

21:30 – Fleadh Folk

A cultural showcase featuring Ulster’s musical heritage. A lively segment for those interested in folk traditions.

22:30 – The Impossible

Based on a real‑life tragedy, it’s a powerful drama that can be emotionally intense. Viewers should be aware of potentially upsetting scenes.

Bottom Line

From the early‑morning news to a late‑night emotional drama, BBC One Northern Ireland offers a variety of programming that caters to different moods. Whether you’re a fan of documentaries, family‑friendly content or serious drama, there’s something to fit the day.