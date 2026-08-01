Sunday’s U&Yesterday Must‑Watch: From Sky‑High Engineering to Italian Culinary Beats

The Sunday lineup on U&Yesterday is a curated journey through engineering marvels, historic railways, canal adventures, global explorations and classic car restorations.

1. Abandoned Engineering – Sky‑High Secrets (06:10–07:10 BST)

This episode dives into the abandoned sky‑high solution in Chiatura, once called the Venice of the air. The footage is crisp, the narration crisp, and the concept is one of the more reliable showcases of forgotten engineering. I find it still entertaining, especially for the curious mind.

2. Abandoned Engineering – Drone Wars (07:10–08:00 BST)

The episode on Agdam showcases how drone warfare reshaped a city in Azerbaijan. It’s a compelling watch for those into military history, and the storytelling keeps it grounded and reliable.

3. Great Continental Railway Journeys – Amsterdam to Northern France (08:00–09:00 BST)

Michael Portillo takes you through Holland, Belgium and France’s Forest of Compiegne. It’s a solid documentary that holds up well, offering a blend of history and travel that’s both informative and engaging.

4. Great Continental Railway Journeys – Madrid to Gibraltar (09:00–10:00 BST)

Another Portillo episode, this time through Spain up to Gibraltar. It’s a solid continuation of the series, offering cultural insights that stay reliable and interesting.

5. Great Canal Journeys – Rochdale Canal (10:00–11:00 BST)

Timothy West and Prunella Scales navigate the Rochdale Canal, an important waterway of the Industrial Revolution. Their chemistry is reliable, and the canal’s history is presented with clarity.

6. Canal Boat Diaries – Barton Swing Aqueduct to Liverpool (11:00–12:00 BST)

Robbie Cumming ends his journey with engine troubles but a dramatic boat rescue. It’s one of the more engaging episodes for canal enthusiasts.

7. Canal Boat Diaries – Ellesmere Port to Audlem (12:00–13:00 BST)

Robbie battles blanket weed on the Shropshire Union Canal and uncovers industrial secrets. The episode offers solid storytelling with a touch of adventure.

8. Canal Boat Diaries – Llangollen to Crickheath (13:00–14:00 BST)

Robbie’s Welsh adventure showcases towering aqueducts and stunning scenery. It’s a beautiful episode, worth a watch for the scenic lovers.

9. Explore with Simon Reeve – Istanbul & Anatolia (15:00–16:00 BST)

Simon Reeve examines the friction between Eastern and Western mentalities in Turkey. It’s a nuanced look that holds up well for viewers keen on cultural analysis.

10. Explore with Simon Reeve – Manila to Mindanao (16:00–17:00 BST)

The episode takes a team into the Philippines, exploring rice terraces and war‑torn Muslim regions. It’s one of the better options for those interested in Southeast Asia.

11. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Rome (17:00–18:00 BST)

Stanley visits Rome and enjoys rigatoni all’amatriciana. It’s a reliable culinary starter for the week.

12. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Naples & Amalfi Coast (18:00–18:55 BST)

The episode features pizza in Naples and a walk along the Amalfi Coast. It’s a solid pick for food lovers.

13. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Bologna (18:55–19:55 BST)

The journey explores Bologna’s protected food products. It’s a reliable showcase that stays true to the culinary theme.

14. Bangers & Cash – Manta & Classic Cars (19:55–20:55 BST)

The show offers a look into classic cars like Opel Manta and Morris Oxford. It’s a reliable pick for automotive fans.

15. Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics – Porsche & Fiat (20:55–21:55 BST)

The DIY job on a Porsche and a Fiat is the right balance of hands‑on and storytelling. It holds up well for viewers who like restoration.

16. Flipping Bangers – Morris Minor (21:55–22:55 BST)

Gus and Will hunt for a Morris Minor. The episode is a reliable and entertaining addition to the lineup.

Bottom Line

Sunday’s U&Yesterday slate offers a mix of engineering, travel, cultural exploration and automotive nostalgia. From the high‑altitude ingenuity of Abandoned Engineering to the culinary delights of Stanley Tucci, there’s something that holds up well for every mood. Dive in and enjoy a day of varied, reliable entertainment.