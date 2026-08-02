ITV2 Showdown: Your Weekly Guide to the Most Must‑Watch TV on the Channel

Monday – 3 Aug 2026

The day kicks off with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City at 06:30 BST – a heat‑wave of drama that keeps viewers glued. Opinion: The tension between Meredith and Heather still feels fresh and the Greek backdrop gives it a global flair.

Deal or No Deal follows at 12:10 BST, a classic game‑show that never loses its edge. Opinion: Stephen Mulhern’s charisma keeps the stakes high; it’s still entertaining.

Supermarket Sweep at 12:10 BST offers a frantic supermarket showdown that’s reliable for family lightness.

Tuesday – 4 Aug 2026

The day’s highlight is Dawson’s Creek at 09:15 BST – the pilot that still feels nostalgic for 90s‑era teens. Opinion: It’s a reliable throwback.

Charmed at 10:10 BST brings supernatural charm to the screen; still entertaining for fans of witchy drama.

Family Guy starts at 21:00 BST, offering a late‑night animated romp that remains a solid comedy choice for adults.

Wednesday – 5 Aug 2026

The day is packed with reality gold: The Only Way Is Essex at 08:20 BST and The Real Housewives of Orange County at 07:20 BST. Opinion: The drama remains sharp, but the pacing is reliable.

Backyard Builds at 05:00 BST offers a refreshing home‑improvement angle for DIY lovers.

Unwind with ITV at 01:20 BST provides a calm break for stressed viewers.

Thursday – 6 Aug 2026

The evening’s star is John Wick at 20:00 BST – a high‑octane action thriller that remains a reliable crowd‑pleaser. Opinion: The choreography is still entertaining.

Penguins of Madagascar flanks it at 14:15 BST for a family‑friendly animated adventure.

Miss Congeniality at 18:55 BST brings light‑hearted comedy to the late‑night slot.

Friday – 7 Aug 2026

The week’s finale features Family Guy at 20:05 BST and John Wick: Chapter 2 at 21:05 BST. Opinion: The mix of humor and action keeps the audience engaged.

FYI Daily at 21:00 BST offers quick entertainment news.

Saturday – 8 Aug 2026

Saturday starts with In for a Penny at 06:00 BST, a light‑hearted game show for the weekend crowd. Opinion: Stephen Mulhern’s charm is reliable.

Wheel of Fortune at 12:10 BST is a classic game‑show that stays entertaining for families.

Celebrity Catchphrase at 13:10 BST provides a fun celebrity‑focused challenge.

Sunday – 9 Aug 2026

Sunday’s lineup begins with Teleshopping at 02:00 BST – a commercial block for bargain hunters. Opinion: It’s still useful for those in search of deals.

Backyard Builds at 05:00 BST continues to be a reliable DIY resource for weekend projects.

Bottom line: ITV2 delivers a diverse slate that covers drama, reality, game shows and animated comedies. Viewers of all ages will find something that resonates, from nostalgic teen dramas to adrenaline‑packed action thrillers.