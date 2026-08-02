This Week on More4: From B&B Showdowns to Emergency Drama – Your Guide to the Must‑Watch Lineup

More4’s weekly schedule is packed with reality shows, cooking battles, documentary adventures and medical drama that will keep you glued to the screen. Below is a quick guide to the most popular shows each day, plus recommendations for different age groups and interests.
Monday, 3 Aug 2026 – Reality Showdown
Four in a Bed – 09:00 Mon, 3 Aug
Hosts compete to host guests at inns and B&Bs across England. Each episode ends with a payment day where feedback decides the winner.
This is the flagship of More4’s reality lineup and the show that keeps viewers glued. The drama of heated breakfasts and polite quarrels shows that hospitality can be as thrilling as any scripted drama.
Tuesday, 4 Aug 2026 – Culinary Battle
Come Dine with Me – 11:40 Tue, 4 Aug
Five hosts take turns cooking for five guests, then vote on the best dinner.
The show’s low‑budget charm and unpredictable guest dynamics make it a reliable late‑night staple for foodies and lovers of human drama.
Wednesday, 5 Aug 2026 – Genealogy Quest
Heir Hunters – 07:55 Wed, 5 Aug
Teams search for unknown relatives and uncover family secrets.
With a mix of mystery and heartfelt history, this series offers a quiet but compelling look at heritage that appeals to viewers who enjoy real‑life storytelling.
Thursday, 6 Aug 2026 – Car Rescue
Car S.O.S – 16:50 Thu, 6 Aug
Restorers bring forgotten cars back to life.
The show’s mix of mechanical skill and emotional storytelling makes it a solid pick for car lovers and anyone who appreciates a good comeback story.
Friday, 7 Aug 2026 – Architecture Adventure
Grand Designs – 18:55 Fri, 7 Aug
Architects build ambitious homes, often on unconventional sites.
If you love seeing how a dream becomes reality, this show’s creative challenges and practical solutions will keep you hooked.
Saturday, 8 Aug 2026 – Emergency Scenes
24 Hours in A&E – 21:00 Sat, 8 Aug
Trauma teams treat life‑threatening injuries at St George’s Hospital.
The raw, real‑time medical drama offers a gripping look at frontline care, appealing to those interested in healthcare and human resilience.
Sunday, 9 Aug 2026 – Exploration
Bill Bailey’s Vietnam – 20:00 Sun, 9 Aug
Comedian Bill Bailey explores Vietnam’s landscapes and legends.
A light‑hearted travel documentary that gives viewers a relaxed yet insightful look at culture and history.
Bottom line: More4’s lineup offers something for everyone – from competitive B&B battles to heart‑pounding emergency drama. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a car fanatic or a care‑giver, there’s a show that will keep you glued to the screen.