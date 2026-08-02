ITV Quiz Week Unpacked: Your Guide to the Ultimate Brain‑Busting Line‑up

Monday: Deal or No Deal

03 Aug 2026 Mon 09:00 – 10:00

Stephen Mulhern hosts as Mark faces the Banker in a single‑question showdown.

Our take: The tension is still entertaining, but watch the Banker’s moves closely.

Tuesday: Tipping Point

04 Aug 2026 Tue 09:00 – 10:00

Ben Shephard leads four players through a high‑speed machine to cash prizes.

Our take: It’s reliable for those who love rapid‑fire challenges.

Wednesday: Tipping Point

05 Aug 2026 Wed 09:00 – 10:00

The same high‑stakes machine keeps the audience on edge.

Our take: Consistency is a good thing; the stakes stay clear.

Thursday: Tipping Point

06 Aug 2026 Thu 09:00 – 10:00

Ben Shephard again hosts the electric showdown.

Our take: It remains one of the better options for quiz lovers.

Friday: Tipping Point

07 Aug 2026 Fri 09:00 – 10:00

Another round of high‑stakes excitement.

Our take: Fans of the format will find it dependable.

Saturday: Tipping Point

08 Aug 2026 Sat 09:00 – 10:00

Continue the thrilling machine challenge.

Our take: The show’s pulse stays strong through the weekend.

Sunday: Tipping Point

09 Aug 2026 Sun 10:00 – 11:00

The final week‑long highlight for the quiz arm.

Our take: It caps the week with a satisfying, high‑energy finish.

Bottom line: The week is dominated by Tipping Point, offering a steady stream of adrenaline‑driven quiz action, while Deal or No Deal and other shows provide variety for different tastes and age groups.