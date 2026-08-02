ITV Quiz Week Unpacked: Your Guide to the Ultimate Brain‑Busting Line‑up
Monday: Deal or No Deal
03 Aug 2026 Mon 09:00 – 10:00
Stephen Mulhern hosts as Mark faces the Banker in a single‑question showdown.
Our take: The tension is still entertaining, but watch the Banker’s moves closely.
Tuesday: Tipping Point
04 Aug 2026 Tue 09:00 – 10:00
Ben Shephard leads four players through a high‑speed machine to cash prizes.
Our take: It’s reliable for those who love rapid‑fire challenges.
Wednesday: Tipping Point
05 Aug 2026 Wed 09:00 – 10:00
The same high‑stakes machine keeps the audience on edge.
Our take: Consistency is a good thing; the stakes stay clear.
Thursday: Tipping Point
06 Aug 2026 Thu 09:00 – 10:00
Ben Shephard again hosts the electric showdown.
Our take: It remains one of the better options for quiz lovers.
Friday: Tipping Point
07 Aug 2026 Fri 09:00 – 10:00
Another round of high‑stakes excitement.
Our take: Fans of the format will find it dependable.
Saturday: Tipping Point
08 Aug 2026 Sat 09:00 – 10:00
Continue the thrilling machine challenge.
Our take: The show’s pulse stays strong through the weekend.
Sunday: Tipping Point
09 Aug 2026 Sun 10:00 – 11:00
The final week‑long highlight for the quiz arm.
Our take: It caps the week with a satisfying, high‑energy finish.
Bottom line: The week is dominated by Tipping Point, offering a steady stream of adrenaline‑driven quiz action, while Deal or No Deal and other shows provide variety for different tastes and age groups.