ITV3’s TV‑Week: From Coronation Street Scandals to Midsomer Mysteries

If you think the 24‑hour schedule is a blur, this week’s ITV3 slate offers a sharper, more curated experience. From the familiar churn of Classic Coronation Street to the gritty realism of Heartbeat and the classic charm of George and Mildred, the channel is juggling genres that cater to every mood. Below is a day‑by‑day look at the most compelling programmes, with recommendations for teens, families, thriller lovers and nostalgic fans.

Monday – 03 Aug

Sitcom (Family‑Friendly)

06:35 – 07:05 George and Mildred (S2 Ep4) – The Ropers’ domestic misadventures continue with a new lodger who’s anything but tidy. Kids will giggle at the slapstick, while adults can appreciate the subtle satire of 70s politics.

Classic Soap (Teenagers & Adults)

07:40 – 08:10 Classic Coronation Street (S1 Ep1) – A fresh episode introduces the dramatic underbelly of Coronation Street. Teen drama fans will find the gossip and love‑trials compelling, while older viewers can appreciate the long‑running character arcs.

Crime Thriller (Adults)

09:10 – 10:25 Agatha Christie’s Poirot (S1 Ep1) – The very first case for David Suchet’s detective. The mystery is light‑hearted and sophisticated – a perfect evening for someone who enjoys classic whodunits.

Police Drama (All Ages)

11:30 – 12:35 Heartbeat (S11 Ep13) – A rural police officer tackles a long‑term case. The episode is solid storytelling with a touch of humor suitable for family viewing.

Mystery (Adults)

15:35 – 17:35 Midsomer Murders (S22 Ep4) – The village festival turns grisly. Fans of cosy crime dramas will find the atmosphere gripping.

Historical Mystery (Adults)

20:00 – 22:00 Grantchester (S4 Ep3) – A post‑war detective investigates a murder in a churchyard. The period setting and subtle character work appeal to history buffs.

Tuesday – 04 Aug

Classic Soap (Teenagers & Adults)

01:25 – 02:05 Classic Coronation Street (S1 Ep2) – The plot thickens with a new secret that threatens the community. The drama keeps the younger audience hooked.

Crime Thriller (Adults)

02:05 – 03:35 Agatha Christie’s Poirot (S1 Ep2) – The Gunpowder Plot spin‑off offers a clever twist on a classic mystery. The pacing is brisk – ideal for a quick evening.

Police Drama (All Ages)

03:35 – 04:40 Heartbeat (S11 Ep14) – An elderly detective deals with a family feud that escalates into tragedy. The episode blends humor with emotion, making it suitable for family viewing.

Mystery (Adults)

04:40 – 06:40 Midsomer Murders (S22 Ep5) – A body found on a ritual‑laden festival invites a deeper investigation. The atmospheric setting is a treat for cosy crime fans.

Wednesday – 05 Aug

Classic Soap (Teenagers & Adults)

06:05 – 06:40 Classic Emmerdale (S3 Ep1) – New arrivals stir the village, bringing fresh drama. Teens will enjoy the romantic sub‑plots; adults will appreciate the long‑running community dynamics.

Crime Thriller (Adults)

07:40 – 08:45 Agatha Christie’s Poirot (S1 Ep3) – Poirot tackles a murder in a hotel on the Greek islands. The exotic setting appeals to viewers who enjoy travel‑based mysteries.

Police Drama (All Ages)

11:35 – 12:35 Heartbeat (S11 Ep16) – An old case resurfaces, challenging the detective’s patience. The episode’s pacing is steady, fitting for a relaxed evening.

Mystery (Adults)

13:35 – 15:35 Midsomer Murders (S22 Ep6) – Barnaby confronts a ritual‑filled body, adding a supernatural twist to the classic format. Fans of the series will find the episode engaging.

Thursday – 06 Aug

Classic Soap (Teenagers & Adults)

01:25 – 02:05 Classic Coronation Street (S1 Ep4) – The tension rises as long‑time characters face new betrayals. The drama is a good pick for a family night.

Crime Thriller (Adults)

02:05 – 04:05 Agatha Christie’s Poirot (S1 Ep4) – A murder in a hotel hotel environment tests Poirot’s deductive skills. The episode is well‑crafted for mystery enthusiasts.

Police Drama (All Ages)

04:05 – 05:10 Heartbeat (S11 Ep17) – A controversial relationship creates tension. The episode balances drama and charm, making it suitable for a wide audience.

Mystery (Adults)

05:10 – 07:10 Midsomer Murders (S22 Ep7) – Barnaby investigates a body in a village fair. The episode’s rural setting continues to lure cosy crime fans.

Friday – 07 Aug

Classic Soap (Teenagers & Adults)

01:25 – 02:05 Classic Coronation Street (S1 Ep5) – The drama escalates with a new love interest and a revealing secret. Teen viewers will love the romance, adults will appreciate the plot twists.

Crime Thriller (Adults)

02:05 – 03:15 Agatha Christie’s Poirot (S1 Ep5) – Poirot investigates a murder in a hotel on the coast. The episode offers a classic whodunit with a scenic backdrop.

Police Drama (All Ages)

03:15 – 04:20 Heartbeat (S11 Ep18) – A 21‑year‑old’s birthday turns tragic. The episode’s emotional depth is suitable for a family watch.

Mystery (Adults)

04:20 – 06:20 Midsomer Murders (S22 Ep8) – Oakwood’s fair turns violent. The episode keeps the cosy crime vibe while adding a fresh twist.

Saturday – 08 Aug

Classic Soap (Teenagers & Adults)

01:25 – 02:05 Classic Coronation Street (S1 Ep6) – The drama continues with a new betrayal and an emotional climax. The episode is perfect for a relaxed Saturday.

Crime Thriller (Adults)

02:05 – 04:05 Agatha Christie’s Poirot (S1 Ep6) – Poirot uncovers a murder in a hotel during a holiday. The episode is a classic mystery that keeps viewers guessing.

Police Drama (All Ages)

04:05 – 05:10 Heartbeat (S11 Ep19) – A serious allegation tests the detective’s resolve. The episode is well‑balanced between drama and humor.

Mystery (Adults)

05:10 – 07:10 Midsomer Murders (S23 Ep1) – A new case in a village fair. The episode renews the series’ charm.

Sunday – 09 Aug

Classic Soap (Teenagers & Adults)

01:25 – 02:05 Classic Coronation Street (S1 Ep7) – A new love triangle unfolds. Teens will be drawn to the romance, adults will enjoy the character depth.

Crime Thriller (Adults)

02:05 – 04:05 Agatha Christie’s Poirot (S1 Ep7) – Poirot investigates a murder on a Mediterranean cruise. The episode mixes intrigue and exotic scenery.

Police Drama (All Ages)

04:05 – 05:10 Heartbeat (S11 Ep20) – A missing link triggers a new investigation. The episode’s pacing is steady, making it a good family watch.

Mystery (Adults)

05:10 – 07:10 Midsomer Murders (S23 Ep2) – Barnaby faces a murder in an old retirement community. The episode continues the series’ signature charm.

Bottom line: The week offers a solid blend of classic soaps, crime dramas and nostalgic sitcoms. Pick the genre that fits your mood – whether it’s a quick laugh with George and Mildred or a slow‑burn mystery with Midsomer Murders, ITV3 has something reliable for every viewer.