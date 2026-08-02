ITV4’s Week Ahead: Action, Drama, and a Few Surprises

Here’s a week‑long snapshot of what’s on ITV4, broken down by day, genre and who it’s best for. The schedule pulls from the official lineup and focuses on the shows that are most likely to keep you glued to the screen.

Monday 3 Aug 2026 – Classic Crime & Adventure

06:00 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 5 Episode 20)

A gripping two‑part conclusion to a long‑running classic where Thomas investigates a murder in London. Opinion: Still entertaining for fans of period detective work.

07:00 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 5 Episode 21)

The final chapter of the week’s two‑part arc. Opinion: Holds up well against modern crime dramas.

08:00 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 2)

A detective duo tackles a scam in Jericho. Opinion: Reliable nostalgia for older viewers.

10:10 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 3)

Action‑packed drama featuring a gangster plot. Opinion: One of the better options for adrenaline‑seekers.

13:25 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 3)

A tense investigation into counterfeiters. Opinion: Still reliable in its pacing.

16:45 – Minder (Season 2 Episode 9)

A rogue entrepreneur faces a missing car mystery. Opinion: Holds up as light entertainment for adults.

18:00 – River Monsters (Season 5 Episode 7)

Jeremy Wade confronts a new threat in Bolivia. Opinion: One of the better options for wildlife enthusiasts.

22:05 – New: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1 Episode 8)

The Enterprise faces a nebula‑bound nightmare. Opinion: Still entertaining for sci‑fi fans.

Tuesday 4 Aug 2026 – Sleuthing & Sports

06:00 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 1)

Thomas helps a tyrant at a reception. Opinion: Still reliable for a quick episode.

07:05 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 4)

A fake terrorist raid. Opinion: Holds up as solid detective fare.

09:15 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 4)

A long‑range gun plot. Opinion: One of the better options for fans of espionage.

11:25 – Robin of Sherwood (Season 2 Episode 1)

A new adventure with Robin and his band. Opinion: Reliable for family viewing.

12:35 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 3)

Thomas tackles a hotel detective case. Opinion: Still entertaining for viewers who enjoy period drama.

15:50 – Minder (Season 2 Episode 10)

Terry helps an old friend. Opinion: Holds up as light entertainment.

Wednesday 5 Aug 2026 – Racing & Reality

05:00 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 4)

Thomas returns to Virginia. Opinion: Still reliable for a quick watch.

07:05 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 5)

A kidnap thriller. Opinion: One of the better options for mystery fans.

09:15 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 5)

Protecting witnesses. Opinion: Holds up well for action lovers.

10:25 – Robin of Sherwood (Season 2 Episode 2)

A new adventure. Opinion: Reliable for family.

11:30 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 5)

A cattle rustling investigation. Opinion: Still entertaining for fans.

12:35 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 6)

A treasure hunt gone wrong. Opinion: Holds up as a solid watch.

13:35 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 6)

A kidnapping plot. Opinion: Still reliable.

14:40 – Boon (Season 6 Episode 7)

A stallion goes missing. Opinion: One of the better options for drama fans.

15:50 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 6)

A bank raid. Opinion: Holds up as action.

16:55 – Minder (Season 2 Episode 11)

Terry minds a footballer. Opinion: Still reliable for adults.

18:00 – River Monsters (Season 2 Episode 5)

Jeremy Wade in the Alaskan wilderness. Opinion: One of the better options for nature lovers.

18:20 – River Monsters (Season 4 Episode 7)

A remote Russian river mystery. Opinion: Holds up for adventurous viewers.

21:00 – RoboCop (1987)

A cyber‑enhanced cop in Detroit. Opinion: Still entertaining for film buffs.

Thursday 6 Aug 2026 – Adventure & Wrestling

05:00 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 5)

A cattle rustling investigation. Opinion: Still reliable.

06:05 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 6)

A treasure hunt. Opinion: Holds up as good viewing.

07:05 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 5)

Kidnapping drama. Opinion: One of the better options for mystery fans.

08:10 – Boon (Season 6 Episode 8)

A stallion goes missing. Opinion: Still reliable for drama lovers.

09:15 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 7)

A chase by German terrorists. Opinion: Holds up well for action.

10:25 – Robin of Sherwood (Season 2 Episode 3)

A new adventure. Opinion: Reliable for family.

11:25 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 7)

Thomas returns to active duty. Opinion: Still entertaining.

12:30 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 8)

A mysterious drowning. Opinion: Holds up as good viewing.

13:30 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 6)

Kidnapping drama. Opinion: Still reliable.

14:30 – Boon (Season 6 Episode 9)

A love triangle. Opinion: One of the better options for drama fans.

15:40 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 8)

A daring raid. Opinion: Holds up well for action lovers.

16:45 – Minder (Season 2 Episode 12)

A risky venture. Opinion: Still reliable for adults.

18:50 – Sharpe (Season 4 Episode 1)

A Napoleonic war adventure. Opinion: Holds up as a solid watch.

21:00 – All Elite Wrestling: Collision

High‑octane wrestling action. Opinion: Still entertaining for wrestling fans.

22:10 – All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite

A day‑time show with top talent. Opinion: Holds up well for sports entertainment.

Friday 7 Aug 2026 – Sci‑Fi & Comedy

05:00 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 5)

A cattle rustling investigation. Opinion: Still reliable.

06:05 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 6)

A treasure hunt. Opinion: Holds up as good viewing.

07:05 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 5)

Kidnapping drama. Opinion: One of the better options.

08:10 – Boon (Season 6 Episode 8)

A stallion goes missing. Opinion: Still reliable.

09:15 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 7)

A chase by German terrorists. Opinion: Holds up well.

10:25 – Robin of Sherwood (Season 2 Episode 3)

A new adventure. Opinion: Reliable for family.

11:25 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 7)

Thomas returns to active duty. Opinion: Still entertaining.

12:30 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 8)

A mysterious drowning. Opinion: Holds up as good viewing.

13:30 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 6)

Kidnapping drama. Opinion: Still reliable.

14:30 – Boon (Season 6 Episode 9)

A love triangle. Opinion: One of the better options.

15:40 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 8)

A daring raid. Opinion: Holds up well.

16:45 – Minder (Season 2 Episode 12)

A risky venture. Opinion: Still reliable.

18:50 – Sharpe (Season 4 Episode 1)

A Napoleonic war adventure. Opinion: Holds up as solid.

21:00 – All Elite Wrestling: Collision

High‑octane wrestling action. Opinion: Still entertaining.

22:10 – All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite

A day‑time show with top talent. Opinion: Holds up well.

Saturday 8 Aug 2026 – Classic & Sports Highlights

05:00 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 5)

A cattle rustling investigation. Opinion: Still reliable.

06:05 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 6)

A treasure hunt. Opinion: Holds up as good viewing.

07:05 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 5)

Kidnapping drama. Opinion: One of the better options.

08:10 – Boon (Season 6 Episode 8)

A stallion goes missing. Opinion: Still reliable.

09:15 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 7)

A chase by German terrorists. Opinion: Holds up well.

10:25 – Robin of Sherwood (Season 2 Episode 3)

A new adventure. Opinion: Reliable for family.

11:25 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 7)

Thomas returns to active duty. Opinion: Still entertaining.

12:30 – Magnum, P.I. (Season 6 Episode 8)

A mysterious drowning. Opinion: Holds up as good viewing.

13:30 – Dempsey and Makepeace (Season 3 Episode 6)

Kidnapping drama. Opinion: Still reliable.

14:30 – Boon (Season 6 Episode 9)

A love triangle. Opinion: One of the better options.

15:40 – The Professionals (Season 1 Episode 8)

A daring raid. Opinion: Holds up well.

16:45 – Minder (Season 2 Episode 12)

A risky venture. Opinion: Still reliable.

18:50 – Sharpe (Season 4 Episode 1)

A Napoleonic war adventure. Opinion: Holds up as solid.

21:00 – All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite

A day‑time show with top talent. Opinion: Holds up well.

22:30 – EFL Carabao Cup Highlights

Highlights of the first round. Opinion: Still entertaining for football fans.

Sunday 9 Aug 2026 – Racing & Cinema

08:30 – ITV Racing: The Opening Show

A magazine show about horse racing. Opinion: Holds up for racing enthusiasts.

09:30 – The Big Match Revisited

A classic FA Cup match. Opinion: Still reliable for football lovers.

10:35 – The Derby Through the Years

A look at the Derby. Opinion: One of the better options for sports fans.

10:55 – River Monsters (Season 4 Episode 7)

A remote Russian river mystery. Opinion: Holds up as good viewing.

11:25 – The Motorbike Show (Season 5 Episode 3)

A day of bike training. Opinion: Still reliable for motorbike fans.

12:30 – Cadfael (Season 3 Episode 1)

Medieval mystery drama. Opinion: Holds up as solid.

14:05 – The Horse Soldiers (Season 1 Episode 1)

A classic war drama film. Opinion: Still entertaining for film buffs.

15:05 – FYI Daily

A short entertainment news segment. Opinion: Holds up as quick updates.

15:10 – The Horse Soldiers (Season 1 Episode 2)

A follow‑up war drama film. Opinion: Still reliable.

16:30 – Sharpe (Season 4 Episode 2)

A Napoleonic war adventure. Opinion: Holds up as good viewing.

18:45 – All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite

A day‑time show with top talent. Opinion: Holds up well.

22:30 – All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite

A continuation of the night’s wrestling. Opinion: Still entertaining.

Bottom Line

ITV4 delivers a solid mix of classic crime dramas, action‑packed series and sports highlights that cater to a wide range of interests. If you’re looking for reliable entertainment, the lineup offers plenty of options, though the long‑running series like Magnum, P.I. and The Professionals remain the standout choices.