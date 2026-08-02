Legend TV’s Next‑Week Lineup: Action, Sci‑Fi and Classic Adventures – Here’s What to Watch

Monday – Action & Sci‑Fi Frenzy

5:30 Mon 3 Aug – Teleshopping (episodic product showcase). 8:00 Mon – Walker, Texas Ranger (Chuck Norris, classic western‑style action). 9:00 Mon – The Six Million Dollar Man (Steve’s robotic adventures). 10:00 Mon – Babylon 5 (space‑station drama). 11:00 Mon – Miami Magma (volcano disaster film). 12:50 Mon – Legend Lowdown (channel news). 13:00 Mon – Double Dragon (1980s martial‑arts action). 14:50 Mon – Legend Lowdown (more channel news). 15:00 Mon – Slipstream (post‑apocalyptic thriller). 17:00 Mon – Star Trek – The Original Series (classic sci‑fi). 18:00 Mon – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 6). 19:00 Mon – Babylon 5 (episode 18). 20:00 Mon – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 3). 21:00 Mon – The Misfits (thriller). 23:00 Mon – The Patriot (action‑adventure). 02:20 Tue – Papillon (drama).

Why it matters: The mix of Chuck Norris’s high‑kick martial arts and the robotic hero Steve offers a solid start to the week. Fans of classic sci‑fi will love the Star Trek episode and the looming space‑station conflict in Babylon 5. The disaster film gives a quick adrenaline rush, while the action‑drama The Patriot is a one‑hour set‑piece that will keep you glued.

Tuesday – Nostalgia & Thriller

5:30 Tue – Teleshopping. 7:00 Tue – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 2). 8:00 Tue – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 1). 9:00 Tue – Babylon 5 (episode 18). 10:00 Tue – Alien Convergence (sci‑fi thriller). 11:50 Tue – Legend Lowdown. 12:00 Tue – Gunsmoke 1: Return To Dodge (western). 14:00 Tue – Siringo (western). 15:50 Tue – Legend Lowdown. 16:00 Tue – Star Trek – The Original Series (episode 9). 17:00 Tue – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 2). 18:00 Tue – Babylon 5 (episode 19). 19:00 Tue – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 3). 20:00 Tue – Contraband (crime thriller). 22:20 Tue – The Sentinel (2006) (thriller).

For younger viewers: the high‑kick Walker episodes are action‑packed but contain mild violence – keep a close eye. Thriller lovers will enjoy the crime drama Contraband and the psychological tension of The Sentinel.

Wednesday – Classic Westerns & Sci‑Fi

5:30 Wed – Teleshopping. 7:00 Wed – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 3). 8:00 Wed – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 3). 9:00 Wed – Babylon 5 (episode 20). 10:00 Wed – When Worlds Collide (sci‑fi). 11:50 Wed – Legend Lowdown. 12:00 Wed – San Andreas Mega Quake (disaster). 14:00 Wed – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 4). 15:50 Wed – Legend Lowdown. 16:00 Wed – Star Trek – The Original Series (episode 10). 17:00 Wed – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 4). 18:00 Wed – Babylon 5 (episode 21). 19:00 Wed – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 5). 20:00 Wed – Copycat (thriller). 22:30 Wed – The Bank Job (heist).

The westerns are a treat for fans of classic action, while the space‑station saga continues to build intrigue. The disaster flick San Andreas Mega Quake offers a high‑intensity visual experience.

Thursday – Mythic Adventures & Sci‑Fi

5:30 Thu – Teleshopping. 7:00 Thu – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 4). 8:00 Thu – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 1). 9:00 Thu – Babylon 5 (episode 22). 10:00 Thu – Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse (sci‑fi). 11:50 Thu – Legend Lowdown. 12:00 Thu – Red Sonja (fantasy). 14:00 Thu – The Gorgon (horror). 15:50 Thu – Legend Lowdown. 16:00 Thu – Star Trek – The Original Series (episode 11). 17:00 Thu – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 5). 18:00 Thu – Babylon 5 (episode 23). 19:00 Thu – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 6). 20:00 Thu – Hot Seat (thriller).

Fantasy fans will enjoy the sword‑wielding Red Sonja, while horror lovers can test their nerves with The Gorgon. The sci‑fi staples keep the lineup steady.

Friday – Action & Classic Cinema

5:30 Fri – Teleshopping. 7:00 Fri – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 5). 8:00 Fri – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 4). 9:00 Fri – Babylon 5 (episode 24). 10:00 Fri – Triassic Hunt (dinosaur thriller). 11:50 Fri – Legend Lowdown. 12:00 Fri – When Worlds Collide (sci‑fi). 14:20 Fri – Gunsmoke 1: Return To Dodge (western). 15:50 Fri – Legend Lowdown. 16:00 Fri – Star Trek – The Original Series (episode 12). 17:00 Fri – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 5). 18:00 Fri – Babylon 5 (episode 25). 19:00 Fri – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 6). 20:00 Fri – Push (sci‑fi thriller). 22:20 Fri – The Butterfly Effect (psychological thriller). 00:40 Sat – The Lawnmower Man (virtual reality).

The weekend’s action peaks with Push, while the psychological twist of The Butterfly Effect adds depth. Classic westerns keep the old‑school feel alive.

Saturday – Mystery & Sci‑Fi

5:30 Sat – Teleshopping. 7:00 Sat – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 7). 8:00 Sat – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 6). 9:00 Sat – Babylon 5 (episode 26). 10:00 Sat – San Andreas Mega Quake (disaster). 11:50 Sat – Legend Lowdown. 12:00 Sat – When Worlds Collide (sci‑fi). 14:20 Sat – Gunsmoke 1: Return To Dodge. 15:50 Sat – Legend Lowdown. 16:00 Sat – Star Trek – The Original Series (episode 13). 17:00 Sat – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 5). 18:00 Sat – Babylon 5 (episode 27). 19:00 Sat – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 7). 20:00 Sat – Hot Seat (thriller). 22:20 Sat – The Butterfly Effect (thriller). 00:40 Sun – The Lawnmower Man (thriller).

Saturday offers a blend of thriller and classic western, appealing to viewers who prefer a mix of suspense and action.

Sunday – Relax & Classic Sci‑Fi

5:30 Sun – Teleshopping. 7:00 Sun – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 7). 8:00 Sun – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 6). 9:00 Sun – Babylon 5 (episode 28). 10:00 Sun – Triassic Hunt (dinosaur thriller). 11:50 Sun – Legend Lowdown. 12:00 Sun – When Worlds Collide. 14:20 Sun – Gunsmoke 1: Return To Dodge. 15:50 Sun – Legend Lowdown. 16:00 Sun – Star Trek – The Original Series (episode 14). 17:00 Sun – The Six Million Dollar Man (episode 6). 18:00 Sun – Babylon 5 (episode 29). 19:00 Sun – Walker, Texas Ranger (episode 7). 20:00 Sun – Hot Seat (thriller). 22:20 Sun – The Butterfly Effect (thriller). 00:40 Mon – The Lawnmower Man (thriller).

Sunday ends with a classic sci‑fi episode of Star Trek and a gentle wrap‑up of the action column. It’s a calm conclusion to a busy week.

Bottom line: The week on Legend TV is a balanced mix of action, sci‑fi, westerns and thrillers. Whether you’re a kid looking for high‑kick excitement or an adult craving suspense, there’s a show for you. Don’t miss the standout Walker, Texas Ranger episodes and the enduring BABYLON 5 saga.