E4 Tuesday Treats: Kitchen Chaos, Classic Cartoons, and Reality Binge – Grab Your Popcorn!

Rude(ish) Tube Shorts

Time: 05:55–06:00

Short, cheeky clip featuring animals and food from the always hilarious Rude. Still entertaining for a quick laugh.

Couples Come Dine with Me

Time: 06:00–07:00

Three couples compete in Newcastle with refined dining, energetic evenings, and eclectic menus. A reliable reality show that holds up well.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA

Time: 07:00–09:00

Two consecutive episodes featuring Gordon Ramsay rescuing struggling restaurants in California and Miami. Still entertaining for cooking enthusiasts.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

Time: 09:00–10:00

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts clips of funny, surprising moments, including cat-astrophes, with a $100,000 episode prize. Still entertaining.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Time: 10:00–11:00

Guests bombard chef Josh with eccentric requests; a deckhand makes a crazy decision with a jellyfish. Holds up well.

The Simpsons

Time: 11:00–13:00

Four episodes featuring Wind turbine, whale rescue, bomb squad mishap, and crosswords. Classic cartoon that never gets old.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Time: 13:00–14:00

Two episodes with honeymoon mishaps and revisiting old cases. A reliable comedy that holds up well.

Modern Family

Time: 14:00–16:00

Four episodes about house renovations, future selves, selling property, and career day. A family comedy that holds up well.

Hollyoaks

Time: 17:30–18:30

Drama about suspicions, shouting matches, and secrets in the village. Holds up well.

Vanderpump Rules

Time: 19:00–20:00

New series episode with Audrey, Lisa, and Venus’s attempts at peace. Still entertaining.

Below Deck Down Under

Time: 20:00–21:00

New series episode with Harry and crew drama. Holds up well.

First Dates: Valentine’s Special

Time: 21:00–22:00

Valentine’s Day at the restaurant with Sophie, Bailey, and Rachel’s first date. Still entertaining.

Naked Attraction

Time: 22:00–23:05

Millie exhausts Cornwall’s dating pool while Alex’s date takes a shine to his fit body. Still entertaining.

Gogglebox

Time: 23:05–00:05

Armchair critics watch shows like I’m a Celebrity, Hollyoaks, and University Challenge. Holds up well.

Bottom line: E4’s Tuesday lineup offers a balanced blend of drama, comedy, and reality. Whether you’re craving a cooking fix or a laugh‑out‑the‑bowl cartoon, there’s an option ready to keep you hooked.