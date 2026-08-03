E4 Tuesday Treats: Kitchen Chaos, Classic Cartoons, and Reality Binge – Grab Your Popcorn!
Rude(ish) Tube Shorts
Time: 05:55–06:00
Short, cheeky clip featuring animals and food from the always hilarious Rude. Still entertaining for a quick laugh.
Couples Come Dine with Me
Time: 06:00–07:00
Three couples compete in Newcastle with refined dining, energetic evenings, and eclectic menus. A reliable reality show that holds up well.
Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA
Time: 07:00–09:00
Two consecutive episodes featuring Gordon Ramsay rescuing struggling restaurants in California and Miami. Still entertaining for cooking enthusiasts.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
Time: 09:00–10:00
Alfonso Ribeiro hosts clips of funny, surprising moments, including cat-astrophes, with a $100,000 episode prize. Still entertaining.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Time: 10:00–11:00
Guests bombard chef Josh with eccentric requests; a deckhand makes a crazy decision with a jellyfish. Holds up well.
The Simpsons
Time: 11:00–13:00
Four episodes featuring Wind turbine, whale rescue, bomb squad mishap, and crosswords. Classic cartoon that never gets old.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Time: 13:00–14:00
Two episodes with honeymoon mishaps and revisiting old cases. A reliable comedy that holds up well.
Modern Family
Time: 14:00–16:00
Four episodes about house renovations, future selves, selling property, and career day. A family comedy that holds up well.
Hollyoaks
Time: 17:30–18:30
Drama about suspicions, shouting matches, and secrets in the village. Holds up well.
Vanderpump Rules
Time: 19:00–20:00
New series episode with Audrey, Lisa, and Venus’s attempts at peace. Still entertaining.
Below Deck Down Under
Time: 20:00–21:00
New series episode with Harry and crew drama. Holds up well.
First Dates: Valentine’s Special
Time: 21:00–22:00
Valentine’s Day at the restaurant with Sophie, Bailey, and Rachel’s first date. Still entertaining.
Naked Attraction
Time: 22:00–23:05
Millie exhausts Cornwall’s dating pool while Alex’s date takes a shine to his fit body. Still entertaining.
Gogglebox
Time: 23:05–00:05
Armchair critics watch shows like I’m a Celebrity, Hollyoaks, and University Challenge. Holds up well.
Bottom line: E4’s Tuesday lineup offers a balanced blend of drama, comedy, and reality. Whether you’re craving a cooking fix or a laugh‑out‑the‑bowl cartoon, there’s an option ready to keep you hooked.